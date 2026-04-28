Autoflow Integrates its iDVI Virtual Claims Inspection Platform with DART Warranty Group

Integrating Autoflow’s iDVI virtual inspection platform into our ecosystem gives our clients the ability to evaluate claims faster and with greater transparency” — Dan Kozlowski, Co-Founder of DART

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow, a leading provider of innovative automotive software solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of its iDVI (instant Digital Vehicle Inspection) virtual claims inspection platform with the DART Warranty Group claims module. This integration enables warranty administrators and claims teams using DART to seamlessly deploy iDVI’s virtual inspection technology directly within their claims workflows, accelerating decision-making and improving operational efficiency.

Seamless Integration for Faster Claims Decisions

With iDVI embedded inside the DART platform, claims teams can initiate and manage inspections without leaving their claims environment. Service advisors and technicians capture photos and videos in minutes, providing adjusters with clear, real-time visibility into vehicle conditions.

iDVI serves as a proven, scalable alternative to traditional field inspections, helping reduce reliance on in-person inspections while still supporting them when needed.

A Strategic Collaboration

“We’re excited to partner with DART through a direct integration with their claims module,” said Scott Smyer, Senior Director of Business Development and Product Owner of iDVI at Autoflow. “Together, we’re enabling claims teams to move from inspection dispatch to claim decisions faster than ever before, improving efficiency across the entire claims lifecycle.”

“DART is focused on providing warranty administrators with flexible tools that streamline operations and improve claims visibility,” said Dan Kozlowski, Co-Founder of DART. “Integrating Autoflow’s iDVI virtual inspection platform into our ecosystem gives our clients the ability to evaluate claims faster and with greater transparency, helping them deliver better service to their customers.”

Key Benefits

Move from Dispatch to Decision in Hours

iDVI delivers completed inspection reports in hours, not days, so adjusters can review and make decisions faster.

Reduce Inspection Costs by Up to 80%

By shifting a significant portion of inspections to virtual, warranty providers can dramatically lower inspection spend while maintaining quality and oversight.

Work Directly Inside the DART Platform

Initiate, manage, and review inspections without leaving the claims system, eliminating manual coordination and extra steps.

Improve the Customer Experience

Faster claim decisions reduce vehicle downtime and help repair facilities move forward without unnecessary delays.

A Smarter Approach to Inspections

Rather than replacing physical inspections entirely, iDVI gives claims teams a flexible tool to handle the majority of claims quickly and efficiently, reserving in-person inspections for the cases that truly require them.

About Autoflow

Autoflow is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in intelligent vehicle inspections, repair order management, and customer communication. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction, Autoflow is dedicated to driving the industry forward.

About DART Warranty Group

DART Warranty Group provides a modern warranty administration platform designed to help automotive warranty providers manage claims, contracts, and program operations efficiently. By offering flexible tools and integrations that support the evolving needs of warranty administrators, DART helps organizations streamline workflows, improve visibility, and scale their operations.

Contact Information

For more information about the integration and its benefits, please contact:

Scott Smyer

Sr. Director Business Development

Autoflow

scott.smyer@autoflow.com

214-535-9957

Dan Kozlowski

Co-Founder

DART Warranty Group

daniel.kozlowski@dartwg.com

219-613-2832

iDVI explained in less than two minutes!

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