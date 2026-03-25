Lumeo Helps Find Anyone Across an Entire Camera Network Instantly

Appearance Search Lumeo Logo

Introducing Appearance Search: Find Anyone Across an Entire Camera Network Instantly

With Appearance Search, a single operator can reconstruct an individual's entire path through a facility in minutes...Operational leverage that changes how security teams respond to incidents.” — Security Director, Fortune 500 Company.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumeo, the leader in customizable video analytics , today launches Appearance Search — a powerful new capability that lets security operators find a person or face of interest across an entire camera network in seconds, without manually scrubbing through hours of footage.Traditional video investigation is slow, labor-intensive, and error-prone. When an incident occurs, operators must manually review recordings across dozens of cameras to track a subject's movements — a process that can take hours or even days. Appearance Search eliminates this bottleneck by letting operators describe what someone is wearing, click on a person or face directly in a recording, or upload a reference image to instantly surface matching clips from any camera in the network.How Appearance Search WorksAppearance Search combines person re-identification (Re-ID) AI with Lumeo's existing visual search infrastructure to create a seamless investigation workflow. Operators can initiate a search in three ways:•Describe by appearance: Enter natural language attributes such as clothing color, style, or physical description to retrieve matching clips•Click to search: Click on any person or face in a recording to instantly search for that individual across all cameras•Upload a reference image: Provide a photo of the subject — from any source — and Lumeo matches it against indexed footage across the networkUnder the hood, Lumeo's Re-ID models extract rich appearance embeddings from every detected person across all camera feeds. These embeddings are indexed in real time, enabling sub-second retrieval even across large deployments with many cameras and extended retention periods. The results surface as a ranked timeline of matching clips, complete with camera location and timestamp, so operators can reconstruct a subject's complete path through a facility in minutes.Key Use Cases•Incident investigation: Rapidly trace a suspect's movements following a theft, assault, or security breach•Missing persons: Quickly locate a missing child, patient, or elderly individual across a hospital, school, or transit hub•Access control compliance: Verify that only authorized individuals entered restricted zones during a given time window•Retail loss prevention: Track individuals involved in organized retail crime across multiple store locations•Event security: Monitor and locate persons of interest in real time at large public venuesBuilt on Lumeo's Open PlatformAppearance Search is built natively into Lumeo's no-code analytics platform, meaning it works with any existing IP camera or NVR infrastructure — no rip-and-replace required. It integrates seamlessly with Lumeo's AI Search, dashboards, alerting, and re-identification building blocks, giving operators a unified investigation workspace.Processing runs on on-prem or cloud gateways, and matching events are uploaded to Lumeo Cloud, where search is executed — keeping heavy compute local while making results accessible from anywhere.Appearance Search is available on Enterprise plans with the Cloud Add-on, Enterprise PLUS plans, and Industrial plans.“Finding someone in hours of multi-camera footage used to mean a team of analysts and most of the day. With Appearance Search, a single operator can reconstruct an individual's entire path through a facility in minutes. That's the kind of operational leverage that changes how security teams respond to incidents.” Security Director, Fortune 500 Company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.