Totem Expands Monitoring Center Services to the U.S.

Totem Expands Its Footprint to the US

Totem delivers enterprise-grade remote video monitoring and alarm verification from Latin America’s largest monitoring infrastructure.

U.S. monitoring centers need partners they can trust to deliver consistent, high-quality service, not just lower costs.” — Luis Fernando Uribe Blum, Totem CEO

GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Totem, operator of one of Latin America’s largest and most advanced video monitoring operations, today announced its continued expansion into the North American security market, offering monitoring centers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico a verified, cost-effective solution for 24/7 remote video monitoring a scalable operations support.As U.S. monitoring centers face growing pressure to expand coverage while managing labor costs, Totem provides a trusted offshore extension of their operations staffed by trained security operators, powered by advanced video analytics, and backed by redundant infrastructure supporting over 10,000 cameras across commercial and industrial environments.“U.S. monitoring centers need partners they can trust to deliver consistent, high-quality service, not just lower costs,” said Luis Fernando Uribe Blum, CEO of Totem. “Totem has built a proven infrastructure and trained operations team that functions as a seamless extension of any central station. Our goal is to help North American providers scale confidently without compromising the level of service their clients expect.”Trusted by Industry Leaders Brivo, a global leader in cloud-native AI-driven physical security and recognized as one of the most widely deployed cloud video surveillance platforms in North America, uses Totem as a verified monitoring partner. Through this partnership, Totem’s operators support remote video monitoring services integrated directly into the Brivo Security Suite, providing human verification of AI-flagged events to reduce false alarms and ensure rapid, accurate incident response.This collaboration reflects Totem’s ability to integrate with leading U.S. security technology platforms and meet the operational standards required by enterprise-grade providers.What Totem Delivers for U.S. Monitoring CentersTotem’s monitoring operations are designed to integrate directly with U.S. monitoring centers, offering flexible service that complements existing teams and workflows. Core support includes:Video Alarm Verification: Dedicated operators verify alarms using live video and AI analytics to confirm incidents, reducing false dispatches and improving response.Remote Video Monitoring: Continuous and event-based monitoring, extending coverage around the clock without increasing headcount.Scalable Capacity: Totem’s infrastructure supports rapid onboarding and seamless scaling as monitoring centers grow their camera deployments and customer base.Vertical Expertise: Operators are experienced across retail, logistics, healthcare, and more, understanding the specific risk and response protocols each vertical demands.Advanced Technology, Proven OperationsTotem combines trained human operators with a suite of advanced monitoring technologies, including AI-assisted video analytics, license plate recognition, facial recognition, perimeter detection, occupancy monitoring, and access control integration. This layered approach enables faster event detection, fewer false alarms, and more reliable incident escalation, the exact outcomes U.S. monitoring centers need to deliver for their clients.Totem’s operations center is built with redundant connectivity and systems designed for continuous uptime, ensuring U.S. partners can rely on consistent, uninterrupted service. Totem is familiar with video monitoring software such as Immix, CHeKT, Sentinel, Patriot Systems, Sitasys, Bold Group, and SoftGuard.About TotemTotem is a leading electronic security engineering and monitoring company operating one of the largest monitoring centers in Latin America. With over 10,000 cameras monitored across banking, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and industrial sectors, Totem delivers trusted remote video monitoring, alarm verification, and security operations support to clients and partners across the Americas. Totem partners with U.S. monitoring centers to provide a reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient extension of their operations.

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