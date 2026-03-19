AMAG Technology Receives Growth Investment from Security-Focused Investor Egis Capital

EGIS AMAG Partnership

Egis’ growth capital supports AMAG’s commitment to serving high-security environments and investing in advanced technology

The enhanced partnership highlights AMAG’s commitment to providing best-in-class advanced security solutions to our customers, who rely on our technology to secure their assets and enhance operations.” — David Sullivan, CEO of AMAG

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egis Capital Partners (“Egis”) today announced a growth investment in AMAG Technology (“AMAG”), a global provider of integrated high-security access control and security solutions. The growth investment supports Shore Rock Partners’ majority acquisition of AMAG from Allied Universal.Since 2008, Egis has been investing in market-leading security companies with strong brand recognition and growth strategy. AMAG represents Egis’ fifth investment in access control, where AMAG is well-positioned to expand its offerings across its strong enterprise customer base of critical operations and infrastructure. The growth capital will support advancements in the product roadmap and investments in customer relationships under the leadership of CEO David Sullivan.“We are excited to have Egis as partners, given their decades of expertise and experience scaling access control companies,” said David Sullivan, CEO of AMAG. “The enhanced partnership highlights AMAG’s commitment to providing best-in-class advanced security solutions to our customers, who rely on our technology to secure their assets and enhance their operations.”“Egis is glad to be partnering with Shore Rock to support AMAG in its next phase of growth,” said Robert Chefitz, Managing Partner of Egis. “This is our second time backing David Sullivan. We believe in this rapidly evolving risk landscape and technology environment, David and the AMAG team are well-suited to drive product innovation and support as a trusted partner to their global enterprise customers and channel partners.”XXXAbout AMAG TechnologyAMAG Technology is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and provide peace of mind. AMAG manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry™ that include access control, visitor management, identity management, video management, analytics, mobile and intrusion management. AMAG serves customers with complex global footprints across critical infrastructure, regulated industries, and multinational environments, with decades of heritage successfully protecting data centers, utilities, banks, ports, national defense infrastructure, university campuses, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. AMAG is headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.About Egis Capital PartnersEgis Capital Partners makes growth and buyout investments in technology-driven businesses in the Safety, Security, and Protection industry. Since 2008, Egis has invested and supported numerous category-leading companies in the security industry. Egis is focused on partnering with companies that can benefit from its industry knowledge, operational and financial expertise, C-level relationships, and proactive partnership model. For additional information, visit www.egiscapitalpartners.com About Shore Rock PartnersShore Rock Partners is a private investment firm with a growth-oriented philosophy founded by Ashton Wackym and Sebastian Levy, focused on building durable, high-integrity businesses that serve critical infrastructure and other end markets. Shore Rock brings disciplined capital allocation, a long-term orientation, and operational support to founders and management teams that deliver mission-critical products and services in the modern economy. For more information, please visit www.shorerockpartners.com

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