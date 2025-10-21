Prototek Welcomes Julius Palmer as the General Manager of Prototek Concord.

Julius Palmer, GM of Prototek Concord Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

Prototek announces the appointment of Julius Palmer to GM of Prototek Concord, he will oversee all sheet metal and machining operations in New Hampshire.

I am honored to join such a talented team. The breadth of talent among the members of this team is impressive, and I look forward to building the Prototek of the future.” — Julius Palmer, General Manager of Prototek Concord

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prototek, a nationwide leader in digital manufacturing services, is proud to announce the appointment of Julius Palmer as General Manager of Prototek Concord. In this leadership role, Julius will oversee all operations at the New Hampshire locations, including the sheet metal fabrication facility and the CNC machine shop.Julius will be responsible for managing daily operations, production, and staff to ensure efficiency, quality, and profitability. His responsibilities will include overseeing production schedules, supervising staff, maintaining equipment, enforcing safety protocols, and handling administrative tasks such as inventory management, budgeting, and quality control to meet business objectives and client expectations."We are excited to welcome Julius Palmer to Prototek as our General Manager of Concord Prototek," said John Scott, Vice President of Metals at Prototek. "His leadership, industry experience, and commitment to operational excellence make him an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to grow our operations and deliver high-quality solutions to our customers."With over 30 years of experience in coaching and developing high-performance teams across all areas of metal manufacturing, Julius has a proven track record of transforming both innovative metal production processes and established legacy manufacturers. He believes that the success of any organization hinges on its people, emphasizing the cultivation of talent and fostering collaboration to drive exceptional results."I am honored to join such a talented team. The breadth of talent among the members of this team is impressive, and I look forward to building the Prototek of the future, where we will be the first choice for anyone seeking the service solutions we provide," stated Julius Palmer, General Manager of Prototek Concord. "Our future is limited only by our imagination, and this organization is always considering what lies beyond the horizon."This change is part of a larger initiative to support Prototek's growth and enhance innovation at our sheet metal and machining facilities in New Hampshire, while also increasing overall company profitability.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision-machined sheet metal-fabricated , and 3D-printed parts for industries such as aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, as well as CMMC 2.0 and ITAR registered.Contact:Jason KoprasVice President of Digital Commerce and Marketing, PrototekPhone: 608-345-1360Email: jkopras@prototek.com

Who is Prototek?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.