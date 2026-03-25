Allye Energy selected for Tech Nation's 2026 Climate Programme

Allye Energy MAX500 deployed to a construction site Allye Energy MAX500 with Solar Allye MAX300 - Film and TV expansion 1 Allye Energy MAX500 Allye MAX300 - Film and TV expansion 3

London-based distributed energy storage startup joins sixth cohort of the UK Government flagship climate tech growth programme

Being selected for Tech Nation’s Climate Programme is a significant milestone for Allye Energy. The programme gives us direct access to the investors, enterprise customers and policymakers.” — Jonathan Carrier, Founder and CEO, Allye Energy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● AI-powered mobile battery storage systems from 300kWh to 1.5MWh, built around repurposed EV battery packs

● Programme alumni have collectively raised over £1.7 billion, growing 50% faster than the industry average

● Selected in recognition of Allye's role in solving grid constraints - one of the UK's most urgent infrastructure challenges

Allye Energy the clean-tech company transforming mobile battery energy storage, has been selected as one of 25 companies joining Tech Nation's 2026 Climate Programme. The announcement was made today as Tech Nation, powered by Founder’s Forum Group, unveiled the sixth cohort of its flagship initiative for high-potential climate and nature tech companies.

The four-month growth programme is designed to bridge the gap between climate innovation and industry, supporting founders at Seed and Series A to scale their impact by accessing the right investors and multinational customers, and providing a platform to advance climate policy and remove regulatory barriers. Backed by founding partner HSBC Innovation Banking and Sage, the 2026 cohort has collectively raised over $250 million in funding and works with global corporates including Microsoft, Shell, Salesforce, Heathrow, SUEZ and TotalEnergies.

Jonathan Carrier, Founder and CEO, Allye Energy: “Being selected for Tech Nation’s Climate Programme is a significant milestone for Allye Energy. The programme gives us direct access to the investors, enterprise customers and policymakers we need to scale our technology at the pace the energy transition demands. Grid constraints are one of the most urgent infrastructure challenges the UK faces, and our distributed storage systems are built to solve exactly that problem. We’re proud to join a cohort of founders who share the same conviction: that deep tech, deployed at scale, is how we get this done.”

Allye Energy offers a range of flexible AI-powered battery energy storage systems for a range of mobile and stationary application, from the compact MAX300 (300kWh) through to the powerful MAX1500 (1.5MWh), all built around repurposed Electric Vehicle (EV) battery packs and designed to bring power to wherever it is needed, solving for an ageing infrastructure and grid constraints, to power the electrification of everything.

Allye Energy has established strong commercial traction in construction, where grid constraints and the logistics of sprawling sites make fixed charging infrastructure impractical for heavy equipment, and the film and television production sector, where productions have traditionally relied on diesel generators for basecamp and set power in remote locations. Underpinned by an AI-driven energy management platform with advanced forecasting, grid-forming capability and bi-directional power control.

Established in 2020 as part of the UK Government's Net Zero by 2050 strategy, the Tech Nation Climate Programme has supported over 165 climate tech startups to date, with alumni collectively raising over £1.7 billion and companies raising 50% more than the industry average since graduating. The programme's network includes leading names such as Circulor, Xampla, Olio and Electron. The four-month programme connects founders with a curated network of global sustainability leaders, operators and investors, with a focus on investment, customer acquisition and climate policy.

ENDS

Contact: media@allye.com

Allye Energy

Where grids are constrained, we create capacity. Our intelligent battery storage technology delivers power and flexibility in on-grid and off-grid applications - 2x cheaper than alternatives, easier to deploy, with smart power control and grid-forming capabilities that enable seamless synchronisation with the grid and other power sources. We're scaling this foundation into Energy Banking - shared battery infrastructure hosted in the cloud that makes energy storage 100x more affordable while building resilient, community-powered networks through voltage control to reinforce the grid-edge. Empowering businesses and communities with choice, lower bills and electrification freedom.



About Tech Nation Climate Programme

Tech Nation’s Climate Programme is a four-month growth programme for climate tech startups at Seed and Series A, dedicated to bridging the gap between climate innovation and industry. Now in its sixth year, the programme supports founders to scale by connecting them with investors, multinational customers and policymakers. Established in 2020 as part of the UK Government’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and backed by HSBC Innovation Banking and Sage, the programme has supported over 165 climate tech companies, with alumni raising 50% more than the industry average and collectively over £1.7 billion since graduating. Tech Nation is powered by Founder’s Forum Group. For more information, visit www.technation.io/programmes/climate

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