Rory for the Win? Your Golf Travel Could Pay Again!

After giving away £1million in golf holiday credits last year, Your Golf Travel reignites its Rory Augusta promotion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Golf Travel is offering golfers their very own Masters moment after launching their latest eye-catching promotion. If Rory retains his Green Jacket at Augusta next month, the innovative golf travel company is offering those who book a YGT holiday by the end of March (and pay in full) their next trip for free*.The Northern Irishman’s long-awaited first victory at Augusta last year unlocked more than £1 million in free golf holidays, and Your Golf Travel customers can share in the drama again thanks to the golf travel operator’s new “Back-to-Back Payback” campaign.Under the terms of the enterprising promotion, any golfers making a new qualifying booking between now and March 31, 2026, will receive the entire value of their trip back as a free credit* to use against their next booking if Rory wins the 2026 Masters.Your Golf Travel ambassador Simon Holmes (Sky Sports golf analyst and world class coach) believes the added stake heightens the drama. “Rory’s win was one of the standout moments in world sport last year," said Holmes. "Few people who watched the drama unfold will forget what happened. Augusta has a habit of creating those special moments that last a lifetime, and what could be better than watching him hole the winning putt again knowing that you were also going to win a free holiday*.”Fellow ambassador Suzann Pettersen added: “Augusta has a history of unforgettable Sundays. This gives fans a chance to connect their own golf plans to that history.”More than 1,600 golfers benefited from Your Golf Travel’s campaign last year, which saw qualifying trips booked to 19 countries across four continents and the biggest booking valued at £24,000.Ross Marshall, executive chairman and co-founder of Your Golf Travel, said last year’s outcome demonstrated that the concept delivers in dramatic fashion.“When Rory won at Augusta, it triggered over £1 million in credits for our customers. We delivered” he said. “It created a genuine shared moment, and we’re delighted to be offering golfers the opportunity to experience that magic feeling again.”Your Golf Travel sends more than 240,000 golfers each year to 3,500-plus destinations in 24 countries, but Marshall says the appeal of the campaign is simple. “The Masters is the week every golfer watches. If Rory goes back-to-back, thousands of golfers will have their own reason to celebrate.”Applies to new golf holiday bookings made with Your Golf Travel between March 3 and March 31, 2026 (inclusive) with a travel date between September 1, 2026 and 31st October, 2027 (inclusive) and for which payment in full has been made, by credit or debit card, between 00.01 on March 3 and 23.59 on March 31, 2026.For more information please visit: https://www.yourgolftravel.com/back2back *Ts & Cs apply: https://www.yourgolftravel.com/promotions/travel-free#rory-terms-and-conditions Rory & The Masters do not endorse and are not associated with this promotion.Promoter: Your Golf Travel, Cloister Court, 22-26 Farringdon Ln, London. EC1R3AJ.ENDSAbout Your Golf TravelYour Golf Travel is the world’s largest golf travel business, offering golf breaks and golf holidays to more than 3,500 destinations in 24 countries throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe and the Rest of the World.Founded in 2005, with more than 240,000 golfers travelling annually, the company provides tailor-made, unforgettable experiences at affordable prices. The organisation has offices in Farringdon, Brighton, Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Vilamoura, St Andrews, Scotland and Cork, Ireland and has won numerous awards since its inception.

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