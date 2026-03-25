Shaftsbury Barracks / VCR, Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3001161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 24, 2026, 1206 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rock Bottom Lane, Peru, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Stalking
ACCUSED: Lynn A. Bianculli
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 24, 2026, at approximately 1206 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a violation of conditions of release. Through investigation it was determined Lynn A. Bianculli (58) of Peru, Vermont, made contact with an individual protected by Bianculli's conditions of release, and engaged in stalking behaviors. Bianculli was arrested and processed at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks. She was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 25, 2026, and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.