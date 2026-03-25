Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,025 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / VCR, Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3001161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 24, 2026, 1206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rock Bottom Lane, Peru, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Lynn A. Bianculli                                               

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 24, 2026, at approximately 1206 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a violation of conditions of release. Through investigation it was determined Lynn A. Bianculli (58) of Peru, Vermont, made contact with an individual protected by Bianculli's conditions of release, and engaged in stalking behaviors. Bianculli was arrested and processed at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks. She was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 25, 2026, and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / VCR, Stalking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.