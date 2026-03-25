Shaftsbury Barracks / VCR, Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3001161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Prandini

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 24, 2026, 1206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rock Bottom Lane, Peru, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Stalking

ACCUSED: Lynn A. Bianculli

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 24, 2026, at approximately 1206 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a violation of conditions of release. Through investigation it was determined Lynn A. Bianculli (58) of Peru, Vermont, made contact with an individual protected by Bianculli's conditions of release, and engaged in stalking behaviors. Bianculli was arrested and processed at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks. She was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 25, 2026, and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.