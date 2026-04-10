PreOrders Open April 10 for MOTOKO KUSANAGI full-scale figure from 'GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX.'

Life Scale Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX MOTOKO KUSANAGI Size Front without Jacket Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio unveiled MOTOKO KUSANAGI figure from "GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX." Preorders began Apr 10, 2026 (JST), with release for Mar 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motoko Kusanagi from "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex" joins the Life Scale Masterline as a full-scale figure.The figure recreates Motoko Kusanagi as developed by director Kenji Kamiyama and shaped through the performances of Atsuko Tanaka and others, realized as the world’s first full-scale, life-size figure. It follows her official height of 168 cm, with detailed sculpting and paintwork applied throughout.The head sculpt features crimson camera eyes with visible internal markings, short hair that falls diagonally forward, and a firm facial expression. Her supple proportions are reproduced with attention to detail, and the Sebro C-26A in her right hand is finished with precise mechanical detailing.The fabric jacket is removable, allowing the overall display impression to be changed.The Bonus Version, limited to 50 units worldwide, includes an additional right hand holding the Sebro M-5. The base includes the Public Security Section 9 mark, finished in a restrained silver tone.Product Name:Life Scale Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX MOTOKO KUSANAGI Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $7,999Edition Size: 50Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/1H: 174cm W: 74cm D: 72cm (including base)Weight: Approx. 35.1 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・One (1) Right Hand (Sebro C-26A)・Jacket (Fabric Material / detachable)・Special Base・One (1) Right Hand (Sebro M-5) [BONUS ITEM]Copyright:©Shirow Masamune・Production I.G/KODANSHA All RightsReserved.For more details, visit our online store

Life Scale Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX MOTOKO KUSANAGI Product PV

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