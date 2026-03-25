Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 26, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Delphos City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Geneva Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Conneaut Area City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Monroe Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Miami University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Talawanda School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|New Richmond Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Goshen Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Blanchester Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|East Clinton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wilmington City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|United Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Big Walnut Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Huron Joint Recreation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Edison Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Townsend Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Retirement System Schedules
|East Bridge Academy of Excellence
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|State of Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Columbus City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Evergreen Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Geauga
|Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Cambridge City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Finneytown Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Southwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Findlay City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Liberty Benton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Four County Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|Village of Glenmont
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Willard City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Riverside Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Dawson-Bryant Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ironton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Elyria Township - City of Elyria Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Western Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Explorers Academy of Science and Technology
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Toledo School for the Arts
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Anthony Wayne Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Canfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Campbell City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Northmont City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Noble Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Northeast Ohio Medical University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|James A. Garfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ravenna City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Ross-Pike Educational Service District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Woodmore Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Wheelersburg Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Bloom Vernon Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Minford Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tiffin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Louisville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Indian Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Montpelier Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Northwood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
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