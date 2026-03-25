Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,251 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Delphos City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Geneva Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Conneaut Area City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Monroe Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Miami University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Talawanda School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Fairfield City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clark Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Goshen Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clinton Blanchester Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
East Clinton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wilmington City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Columbiana United Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Delaware Big Walnut Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Huron Joint Recreation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Edison Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Townsend Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Pickerington Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Retirement System Schedules
East Bridge Academy of Excellence
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
State of Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Columbus City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Fulton Evergreen Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Geauga Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Cambridge City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Finneytown Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Southwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hancock Findlay City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Liberty Benton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Henry Four County Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Holmes Village of Glenmont
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Huron Willard City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lake Riverside Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Dawson-Bryant Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ironton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lorain Elyria Township - City of Elyria Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lucas Western Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Explorers Academy of Science and Technology
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Toledo School for the Arts
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Anthony Wayne Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Canfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Campbell City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Northmont City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Noble Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
James A. Garfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ravenna City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Woodmore Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Bloom Vernon Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Minford Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Tiffin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Stark Louisville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Indian Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Williams Montpelier Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wood Northwood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.