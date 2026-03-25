Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Delphos City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Geneva Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Conneaut Area City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Monroe Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Miami University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Talawanda School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Fairfield City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clark Northwestern Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Goshen Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clinton Blanchester Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit East Clinton Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wilmington City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Columbiana United Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Delaware Big Walnut Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Huron Joint Recreation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Edison Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Townsend Community School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Fairfield Pickerington Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Retirement System Schedules East Bridge Academy of Excellence

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

State of Ohio

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Columbus City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Fulton Evergreen Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Geauga Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Guernsey Cambridge City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Hamilton Finneytown Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Indian Hill Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Southwest Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hancock Findlay City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Liberty Benton Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Henry Four County Career Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Holmes Village of Glenmont

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Huron Willard City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lake Riverside Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lawrence Dawson-Bryant Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ironton City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lorain Elyria Township - City of Elyria Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain County Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lucas Western Toledo Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Explorers Academy of Science and Technology

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Toledo School for the Arts

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Anthony Wayne Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Mahoning Canfield Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Campbell City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Northmont City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Noble Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

James A. Garfield Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ravenna City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Sandusky Woodmore Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Scioto Wheelersburg Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Bloom Vernon Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Minford Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Tiffin City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Stark Louisville City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Indian Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Williams Montpelier Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wood Northwood Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit

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