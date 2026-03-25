HAProxy Technologies Launches HAProxy Fusion 2.0 and HAProxy Unified Gateway 1.0 at KubeCon Amsterdam

Kubernetes-native deployment with the HAProxy Fusion Operator HAProxy Unified Gateway 1.0 supports HTTP, HTTPS, and TLS Routes, with additional route types on the roadmap for future releases.

HAProxy Fusion 2.0 gives platform engineers a fully Kubernetes-native control with automated deployment, advanced service discovery, and infrastructure-as-code

Every frontend option, every backend option, every tuning parameter — all configurable without leaving the Kubernetes API.” — Zlatko Bratković

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAProxy Technologies announced two product releases at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026 in Amsterdam: HAProxy Fusion 2.0, a Kubernetes-native enterprise control plane, and HAProxy Unified Gateway 1.0, a free, open-source Kubernetes Gateway API controller. Both are available now and on demonstration at Booth #300.

HAProxy Fusion 2.0, released March 16, 2026, is designed to automate application delivery and security operations for platform engineering teams.

Three integrated capabilities form its core: a Kubernetes-native deployment operator, advanced service discovery, and infrastructure-as-code integration.

The HAProxy Fusion Operator enables teams to deploy the full HAProxy Fusion Control Plane into any Kubernetes cluster in under five minutes using a standard kubectl manifest. Once deployed, the control plane manages HAProxy configuration across multiple clusters from a single interface.

HAProxy Fusion 2.0 also introduces native support for Consul Enterprise, including partitions, namespaces, and key-value stores. Variable and map transformers allow teams to extract metadata from Consul and Kubernetes and apply it dynamically to HAProxy configuration, without external scripting or manual steps.

An official Terraform Provider and Ansible Playbooks bring HAProxy Fusion configuration under infrastructure-as-code control, supporting GitOps and DevOps delivery pipelines. Underpinning these integrations is the re-engineered HAProxy Fusion API v2, built to handle larger configurations and higher request volumes.

"HAProxy Fusion 2.0 delivers a Kubernetes-native deployment, advanced service discovery, and zero-touch automation across all environments," said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO of HAProxy Technologies.

HAProxy Unified Gateway 1.0 is a free, open-source controller that brings the Kubernetes Gateway API standard to HAProxy. It supports HTTP, HTTPS, and TLS Routes, with additional route types planned for future releases.

Key features include complete HAProxy configuration through Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs), dynamic server scaling based on counts and IP addresses from the Kubernetes API, built-in session persistence, a Prometheus-compatible metrics endpoint, and Helm Chart installation for simplified deployment. The 1.0 release is built on HAProxy 3.2, the current long-term support release of the open-source HAProxy project.

Organizations that require additional capabilities can upgrade to HAProxy One, the company's commercial platform, which includes centralized multi-cluster management, web application firewall, bot management, east-west traffic handling, and unified observability across on-premises and cloud environments.

HAProxy received a customer satisfaction score of 98 in the G2 Spring 2026 Container Networking Grid Report, the top score in that category. G2 data indicates an average time to ROI of four months for HAProxy customers, compared to a nine-month category average.

HAProxy Fusion 2.0 is available as part of the HAProxy One enterprise platform. HAProxy Unified Gateway 1.0 is available as a free, open-source download at haproxy.com.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One and the open-source HAProxy load balancer. The company is headquartered in Newton, MA, with offices across the United States and Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.