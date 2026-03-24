DPH Marks World Tuberculosis Day by Reinforcing Commitment to Prevention and Awareness

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 24, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― Today, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) joins communities across the United States and around the world in recognizing World Tuberculosis (TB) Day. Observed annually on March 24, World TB Day aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis and efforts to prevent, detect, and treat the disease.

This date commemorates the 1882 discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB – a milestone that paved the way for modern diagnosis and treatment.

South Carolina’s 2026 World TB Day theme is “Yes! We Can End TB – Together.” This theme reflects the collaborative efforts of consistent patient care, best practices, process improvement, thorough investigations, and program administration. Together, these efforts aim to ensure a full-service support system for those affected by TB across the state. They also support the program’s primary goal: to eliminate tuberculosis in South Carolina.

Great progress has been made in the treatment of TB. One hundred years ago, one-third of those admitted to South Carolina’s TB hospital died from the disease. Today effective treatment has made TB almost always curable.

In addition, TB incidence has declined across the country since the development of additional medications in the 1950s. The number of cases can vary from year to year, depending on factors like the occurrence of a large outbreak, so case numbers are often compared in five-year averages. From 1966-1970 in South Carolina, an average of 654 cases of TB disease were reported each year, while the state has reported an average of 92 cases per year from 2021-2025.

“Although public health efforts and modern medicine have considerably lowered the burden of tuberculosis across the country, World TB Day reminds us that this disease persists and that continued vigilance is key to protecting public health,” said Amy Painter, Director of DPH’s Tuberculosis Control Program. “Working together, health care workers, community organizations, and residents can play an important role in achieving our goal of eliminating tuberculosis in South Carolina.”

The symptoms of active TB disease can include persistent cough lasting for multiple weeks, chest pain, fever, chills, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, loss of appetite, and exhaustion. TB is spread through the air from person to person when someone with active TB disease in their lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings.

If a person is exposed to someone with active TB disease, it is possible for them to breathe in the TB bacteria and develop what is called latent TB infection (LTBI). A person with LTBI has a positive TB screening test (skin test or blood test), shows no symptoms, and has a chest X-ray with no evidence of active disease. Without medications to treat their LTBI, an otherwise healthy person has a 10% lifetime risk of developing active TB disease.

Although South Carolina has moderate rates of TB compared with other areas, the disease remains a serious public health concern due to its potential serious and long-lasting effects, especially if left untreated. Local public health professionals, clinicians, and partners continue to work together to support early detection, high-quality care, education, and outreach aimed at reducing TB transmission and improving health outcomes across the state.

Key goals of the World TB Day observance in South Carolina include:

Promoting awareness of TB symptoms, testing, and care options;

Highlighting services available through public health programs for TB screening, evaluation, and treatment;

Encouraging community partners and the public to help support TB prevention efforts;

And recognizing the efforts of TB program staff across the state.

For more information about tuberculosis and World TB Day, visit cdc.gov/tb or dph.sc.gov/tb.

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