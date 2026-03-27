Pre-Orders Open March 27 for IVY Statue from 'SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ.'

Real Elite Masterline SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ IVY Front Face Swappable Parts Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announced IVY Statue from "SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ." Pre-orders began March 27, 2026 (JST), with release set for November 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio adds IVY from "SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ" to the Real Elite Masterline lineup.Based on her appearance in the game, this 1/4 scale statue depicts IVY wielding the whip-form magic sword, the IVY BLADE, in a pose inspired by the character visual. The composition is built around a twisting torso and a planted right foot to convey motion and balance.The sculpt and paintwork emphasize key facial and costume details, including flowing silver hair, patterned irises, and a glossy lipstick finish. The costume features purple-toned coloring and carefully defined textures across the outfit.The special base is inspired by the "Shrine of Eurydice: Cloud Sanctuary," a stage featured in the series. Display options include a swappable upper body and a swappable head, along with a Background Stand and a Bust Stand for varied presentation.The Ultimate Bonus Version also includes one-handed sword-form blades.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ IVY Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1499Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: November 2027Scale: 1/4H: 58cm W: 42cm D: 36cmH: 65cm W: 37cm D: 42cm (Upper Body B + Whip-form Sword Blade)H: 65cm W: 49cm D: 44cm (Upper Body A + One-handed Sword-form Sword Blade)Weight: Approx. 11.4 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Smiling)・Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (A: Sword Held Downward, B: Sword Raised)・Two (2) Whip-form Sword Blades (For Upper Body A, For Upper Body B)・One (1) Background Stand・One (1) Bust Stand・Two (2) One-handed Sword-form Blades (For Upper Body A, For Upper Body B) [Bonus Parts]Copyright:SOULCALIBUR™Ⅵ& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.For more details, visit our online store

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