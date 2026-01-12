E-MetroTel to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2026, Showcasing Secure Enterprise Communications

The E-MetroTel Infinity 7000 Series smart desk phone family, featuring the 7005H (available now), 7008H (coming soon), and 7008 (coming soon). All models are shown in white and are also available in black.

Company to highlight the launch of Infinity 7000 Series smart desk phones, AI-assisted and agentic AI collaboration, and an integrated communications ecosystem

What makes E-MetroTel different is that security, encryption, reliability, and privacy are built into every layer of our platform, from infrastructure and software to endpoints and mobility.” — Ardavan Nawaby, CEO and Founder of E-MetroTel

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-MetroTel ( www.emetrotel.com ), a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, today announced that it will exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2026, taking place February 10-12, 2026 at the newly renovated and expanded Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to evaluate technology strategies and prepare their organizations for the future of work. Attendees can visit E-MetroTel at Booth 1128 to explore a complete, secure communications ecosystem, including private cloud and on-premise unified communications, modern enterprise endpoints, and AI-enabled collaboration capabilities.For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, resellers, service providers, and manufacturers from organizations of all sizes have gathered at ITEXPO to build partnerships, exchange ideas, and gain insight into emerging technologies. The event features dozens of conference sessions, keynotes, and panels focused on helping businesses modernize communications infrastructure and drive digital transformation.“Organizations are no longer looking for isolated tools. They want a single, trusted communications ecosystem that is secure, reliable, and built to last,” said Ardavan Nawaby, CEO and Founder of E-MetroTel. “What makes E-MetroTel different is that security, encryption, reliability, and privacy are built into every layer of our platform, from infrastructure and software to endpoints and mobility. At ITEXPO, we look forward to showing how enterprises can modernize communications with a true one-stop solution, without giving up control of their data.”At ITEXPO 2026, E-MetroTel will highlight its enterprise communications portfolio, including private cloud and on-premise unified communications solutions, mobility and collaboration tools, AI-assisted capabilities, and the launch of its Infinity 7000 Series, a next-generation line of smart desk phones designed for performance, security, and long-term reliability. E-MetroTel solutions support a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, government, and enterprise environments.Why Attend ITEXPO 2026?• Discover and demo solutions in AI, communications, cybersecurity, CX, network modernization, UC and UCaaS, cloud, and collaboration• Network with and learn from thousands of IT leaders, service providers, MSPs, and technology buyers from around the world• Learn from more than 300 speakers across co-located events including MSP Expo, Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo, Generative AI Expo, and Future of CX• Evaluate new partners and vendors to support 2026 IT and digital transformation initiatives• Connect with E-MetroTel and other technology innovators addressing real-world enterprise communications challengesMedia Contact:Stephanie ThompsonCommunications Liaison, TMCsthompson@tmcnet.comSponsorship Contacts:Joe Fabiano, TMC | jfabiano@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x132Maureen Gambino, TMC | mgambino@tmcnet.com | 203-852-6800 x109Follow ITEXPO:X/Twitter: @ITEXPOLinkedIn: ITEXPOAbout E-MetroTelE-MetroTel is a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, delivering private cloud and on-premise unified communications platforms, modern IP endpoints, mobility, collaboration, and AI-assisted capabilities. Designed as a complete, integrated ecosystem, E-MetroTel solutions enable organizations to modernize communications while maintaining control, reliability, security, encryption, and privacy at every layer. Learn more at https://www.emetrotel.com About TMCTMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed technology decisions through editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors rely on TMC’s thought leadership and events for branding, visibility, and lead generation. TMC’s live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched exposure, while custom lead generation programs and webinars support sustained sales growth. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

