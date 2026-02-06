E-MetroTel Showcases Practical AI for Everyday Business Calls at ITEXPO 2026

Example of E-MetroTel’s AI-powered calling experience, highlighting real-time sentiment tracking, conversation topics, and automated call summaries.

AI-powered business calling with live call transcripts, summaries, key topics, sentiment analysis, and a secure AI roadmap for enterprise communications.

AI should make conversations clearer, not more complicated. Our focus is delivering real intelligence from real calls, while keeping customer data secure and under their control.” — Ardavan Nawaby, CEO and Founder of E-MetroTel

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-MetroTel , a global provider of secure hybrid and on-premises enterprise communications solutions, today announced it will demonstrate and preview its latest AI-powered communications capabilities at ITEXPO 2026 , showing how AI can turn everyday business calls into clear, actionable intelligence.The AI capabilities being demonstrated build on E-MetroTel’s broader secure enterprise communications platform, spanning on-premises and private cloud deployments, modern endpoints, and integrated collaboration. E-MetroTel’s platform acts as a connective layer between existing communications investments and future innovation, allowing organizations to enhance legacy and third-party phone systems while introducing new capabilities like AI without disruption.Unlike AI solutions built primarily for contact centers or cloud-only environments, E-MetroTel’s AI is embedded directly into its calling platform, delivering real-time insights during live calls and structured intelligence after conversations end, while keeping customer data locally stored and under customer control.Turning Live Conversations into Actionable InsightAt ITEXPO, E-MetroTel will demonstrate Live Call AI capabilities that analyze conversations as they happen and generate meaningful outputs without disrupting the call flow, including live call transcripts, automatic summaries, key topic identification, and real-time sentiment analysis.These capabilities allow users to stay focused on the conversation while the AI works in the background, reducing cognitive load and enabling faster, more accurate follow-ups across sales, support, and management teams. These AI features are currently in development and are being demonstrated as part of E-MetroTel’s AI roadmap, with availability expected to be phased based on deployment model and customer requirements.Market Context: A Different Approach to AI in CommunicationsAcross the enterprise communications market, AI capabilities are often limited to post-call analysis, confined to contact center environments, or delivered through vendor-controlled cloud platforms. E-MetroTel takes a different approach by embedding AI directly into everyday business calling while preserving customer control, deployment flexibility, and data ownership.Many solutions focus on post-call insights, restrict key topic extraction and sentiment analysis to contact center platforms, and store transcripts in vendor-controlled clouds. E-MetroTel delivers live and post-call insights for everyday business conversations and stores AI-generated transcripts locally within its InfinityOne platform.Post-Call Intelligence Without the ComplexityAfter a call ends, E-MetroTel AI ensures conversations remain accessible through a clean, searchable interface that supports review, coaching, and compliance requirements across regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and government.All AI-generated data is stored locally within the customer environment. Customers retain full ownership of their data, with no external AI dependency and no use of customer data for third-party model training.A Roadmap Focused on Real Business WorkflowsIn addition to currently available capabilities, E-MetroTel will preview and discuss its AI roadmap, extending intelligence across the communication journey while preserving simplicity, security, deployment flexibility, and continuity with existing communications environments. Planned capabilities include Virtual Reception, AI Scribe, Omni AI Agent, and Multi-Modal AI spanning voice, video, chat, and screen-based interactions.Together, this roadmap reflects E-MetroTel’s long-term vision for AI that supports real workflows, scales across channels, and fits naturally into everyday enterprise communications.Experience E-MetroTel AI at ITEXPO 2026Attendees are invited to visit the E-MetroTel booth at ITEXPO 2026 to see live demonstrations of AI-powered enterprise calling and learn how organizations can adopt AI thoughtfully, securely, and on their own terms.ITEXPO 2026 takes place February 10–12 in Fort Lauderdale. Learn more at www.itexpo.com About E-MetroTelE-MetroTel is a global provider of secure enterprise communications solutions, delivering private cloud and on-premise unified communications platforms, modern IP endpoints, mobility, collaboration, and AI-assisted capabilities. Designed as a complete, integrated ecosystem, E-MetroTel solutions enable organizations to modernize communications while maintaining control, reliability, security, encryption, and privacy at every layer. Learn more at www.emetrotel.com

