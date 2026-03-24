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Media Statement: Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Issues Statement On Luther v. Hoskins Win

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court of Missouri opinion upholding Luther v. Hoskins:

“The Missouri Supreme Court has reinforced what we’ve known all along — the Missouri FIRST Map and mid-decade redistricting are constitutional.

The Missouri Constitution does not prohibit mid-decade redistricting, and the court rightly refused to read in a new limit on the legislature’s power. Attorney General Hanaway will continue vigorously defending the General Assembly’s authority and the Missouri First Map.”

This ruling marks several consecutive wins on behalf of the State of Missouri regarding the Missouri FIRST Map, including:

  • The Cole County Circuit Court upheld the Governor’s authority to call a special session for redistricting and initiative petition reform;
  • The Jackson County Circuit Court held that the Missouri First Map complies with the Missouri Constitution’s compactness requirement, and that it splits fewer counties, municipalities, and state legislative districts than the prior congressional map;
  • The Jackson County Circuit Court held that the Missouri First Map complies with the equal population requirements; and
  • The Cole County Circuit Court also held that the Missouri First Map is more compact than the prior congressional map.

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Media Statement: Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Issues Statement On Luther v. Hoskins Win

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