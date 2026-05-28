Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Secures Seven Medicaid Fraud Convictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that seven defendants have been convicted in connection with more than $133,000 in alleged fraud as part of the Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) ongoing efforts to combat Medicaid fraud and protect taxpayer dollars.

“Whether it’s a nurse falsifying visits or relatives gaming the system, Medicaid fraud harms taxpayers and puts patients at risk,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “These convictions reflect our commitment to confronting Medicaid fraud in all forms. We won’t stop here, we will keep driving aggressive enforcement, claw back ill-gotten money, and deliver accountability.”

The following individuals Missouri Medicaid defrauded programs entrusted for the care of the state’s most vulnerable to line their own pockets:

Husband, Wife Defraud Medicaid by Falsely Claiming Care for Parents

In this case, Jessie Liggins and Bertina Burris-Liggins collaborated to commit Medicaid Fraud while employed through Aging in Your Place, LLC between March 2021 and December 2022.

Jessie Liggins and Bertina Burris-Liggins fraudulently enrolled Bertina’s parents into Consumer Directed Services (CDS) care without their knowing and then falsely claimed that Bertina was providing them personal care services. Bertina and Jessie were ordered to pay $53,739 in restitution, damages and penalities.

Grandaughter, Grandmother Duo Commits Medicaid Fraud

Laila Pruitt, granddaughter of Medicaid recipient Joyce Jacox, falsified timesheet claims with her grandmother from June 2022 through June 2024, causing Missouri Medicaid to pay more than $27,000. Pruitt knowingly allowed her grandmother to submit falsified timesheets claiming care services were provided while Pruitt was physically working another job at a pharmacy. Pruitt was ordered to pay $14,826 in restutition, damages and penalties. Jacox’s case is still pending.

Nurse Repeats History of Fraud

Sharon Cox, a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) submitted 220 false nursing reports between March 2021 and November 2023. These reports included fabricated patient vital signs and records of visits that never occurred, including visits allegedly conducted while one Medicaid recipient was hospitalized.

Investigators also discovered that Cox was simultaneously clocking in as a provider for other Medicaid services through a separate company. This pattern mirrors Cox’s prior misconduct: in 2011, the Missouri State Board of Nursing disciplined her license for falsifying similar documentation. In total, Cox’s false claims resulted in Medicaid payments of more than $11,000. Cox’s was ordered to pay $27,194 in restitution, damages and penalties.

Former Nurse Uses Expired License

Savoy Dowdy, a former LPN, made false claims and concealed that her license was expired in order to receive healthcare payments she was not entitled to receive. Between June 1, 2022 and July 18, 2022, Dowdy falsified timesheets on multiple occasions and improperly billed Missouri Medicaid for services she could not render due to her expired nursing license.

Dowdy admitted to knowingly providing medical services with an expired license during this time. In total, Dowdy stole $9,861 from Missouri Medicaid. Dowdy was ordered to pay $14,826 in restitution, damages and penalties.

Company Owner Bills Medicaid of Deceased Patients

Ivorie Chambers, owner of Healing Hands Home Care and Counseling Services, LLC, submitted fraudulent Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) records for services in which she claimed were rendered to three patients who were already deceased. Chambers’ also billed for one patient that was in the hospital during the time she claimed personal care services were rendered.

Between November 2021 and August 2022, Missouri Medicaid was billed for 155 false dates of service. This fraudulent activity resulted in Medicaid paying $5,125 for “impossible” claims of services. Chambers was ordered to pay $13,129 in restitution, damages and penalties.

Nephew Uses Uncle to Defraud Medicaid

Samuel Williams was hired by his uncle, Marcus Sanders, to provide personal care services to him through Medicaid vendor, 1st Ally. During November 2021 to May 2022, it was impossible for Williams to provide these services as Sanders was admitted as an inpatient to Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation.

During this time, 1st Ally case workers would attempt monthly check-ins with Sanders to ensure services were being rendered. During calls, Williams falsely claimed Sanders was preoccupied with other tasks. In total Williams’ submitted to Medicaid false claims totaling $4,975. Williams was ordered to pay $9,975 in restitution, damages and penalties.

Attorney General Hanaway continued, “Stealing from Medicaid is not just a financial crime. Criminals are robbing care from those who need it and eroding the safety net taxpayers fund in good faith. Our message is simple: exploit this program and you will be found, stopped, and held to answer.”

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office investigates allegations of fraud committed by Medicaid providers and will prosecute allegations of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. The Unit is comprised of prosecutors, investigators, and support staff.

The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,551,892.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,183,960.00 for FY 2026, is funded by Missouri.