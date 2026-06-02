Attorney General Hanaway Secures Civil Commitment of Sexually Violent Predator In Jackson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office has secured an order in Jackson County finding David Lee to be a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP). Lee is currently serving a sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for related sexual offenses and, following the SVP finding, was committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health for control, care, and treatment.

“Protecting Missourians is my top priority,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My office will use every tool available to keep dangerous sexual predators off our streets and away from potential victims. We will continue to aggressively pursue commitments of sexually violent predators.”

Lee has an extensive history of sexual violence and misconduct. Beginning in the 1980s, when he was a juvenile, Lee engaged in numerous incidents of indecent exposure. His subsequent convictions include a 1990 conviction for attempted forcible rape; 1996 convictions for attempted kidnapping, armed criminal action, and four counts of indecent exposure; and a 2021 conviction for first-degree sexual abuse. Lee’s victims included both children and adults.

Two psychologists diagnosed Lee with exhibitionism, pedophilia, and antisocial personality disorder. They further testified that he suffers from a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to commit future acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility.

The Attorney General’s Office Sexually Violent Predator Unit pursues the civil commitment of offenders who have been previously convicted of sexually violent offenses and who suffer from a mental abnormality that makes them more likely than not to reoffend if not confined. The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Miranda Loesch and George Lankford, with support from Paralegal Rebecca Sullivan and Investigator Carla Ramshead.

Just as the Sexually Violent Predator Unit exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to protecting Missourians through dedicated and expert advocacy, the office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled attorneys and investigators. The Attorney General’s Office continues to develop legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and delivers justice for victims across Missouri. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at ago.mo.gov.