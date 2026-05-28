Attorney General Hanaway Announces Charges Against Contractor Targeting St. Louis Tornado Victims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office filed charges against Jacob Kaestner for allegedly defrauding 16 Missourians in connection with his business, JK Exteriors. Kaestner faces 23 counts of deceptive business practices in Jefferson County for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly Missourians. A majority of the defrauded consumers were St. Louis tornado victims from the March 2025 and May 2025 tornadoes.

“In the aftermath of tornadoes and natural disasters, families are at their most vulnerable, and scammers who prey on that pain are reprehensible. Contractor fraud is never tolerated in Missouri,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My office will pursue those who take advantage of disaster recovery efforts, and we will stand with St. Louisans every step of the way.”

The charges allege that Kaestner’s business falsely promised to replace roofs, gutters, and siding for residences in exchange for upfront payments. Once paid, Kaestner abandoned the projects, failing to complete promised services for some victims and failing to provide any services for other victims. Kaestner completed projects for one individual, but only after learning they had filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office. Seven victims of this fraud were elderly. The victims’ aggregate losses total $131,885.91.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Kait Rhodes and was investigated by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection investigators. JK Exteriors is also being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Missourians who believe they may have been a victim of contractor fraud should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Attorney General Hanaway reminds the public that the charges against Kaestner are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.