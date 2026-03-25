NutriHarvest® Highlights Beet Yield Gains and Distinct Soil Nutrient Profiles

Harvested beets from a customer garden, shown alongside other vegetables grown using NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer. Photo used with permission. Beet plants growing in a customer garden using NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer. Photo used with permission. Beet field work evaluating NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer alongside other fertility sources. Photos used with permission.

Beet field work combined yield advantages with added insight into nutrient dynamics across fertility treatments

I planted brussels sprouts, beets, carrots, kale, garlic, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash. The harvest was fantastic” — Cheryl D.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root crops place special attention below the surface. In beets, performance is shaped not only by harvested yield, but also by the nutrient environment surrounding the crop through the growing season. Availability, timing, and retention all help determine how effectively a fertility program supports both the crop and the soil it depends on. NutriHarvestis highlighting beet field work that paired directional yield gains with distinct soil nutrient profiles across fertility treatments.Beets continue to hold a distinctive place in vegetable production, valued across fresh, processing, and prepared-food channels. USDA reported 2024 beet production at 2.60 million cwt on 9,700 harvested acres, with total crop value of $86.3 million. Utilized production included 92,423 cwt for the fresh market and 83,747 tons for processing. In the kitchen, beets have also maintained broad appeal because the roots can be roasted, cooked, pickled, or juiced, while the tops can be used as greens.That is an important distinction. In real-world production, not every meaningful fertilizer difference appears as a large harvest number. Sometimes the more relevant signal is how a fertility source shapes nutrient levels in the soil over time, and whether that profile aligns with the needs of the crop and the management priorities of the grower.Beets also continue to appeal to backyard gardeners because they offer color, versatility, and more than one use from a single planting. That broader value is also reflected in customer experience with NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer . “I planted brussels sprouts, beets, carrots, kale, garlic, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash. The harvest was fantastic,” said Cheryl D., an urban backyard gardener.Seasons offer a useful environment for examining those patterns. In a wetter season, soil nutrient behavior can become especially important, since excess moisture may influence nutrient mobility, timing, and availability.Within the overall yield pattern, the data also offered useful directional comparisons among fertility sources. One NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer formulation delivered beet yield approximately 25% above hemp seed meal, 21% above soybean meal, 12% above urea, and 9% above a commercial market brand. A second NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer formulation also delivered beet yield about 6% above hemp seed meal and 2% above soybean meal. The field trials were led by a leading University Extension program in the Northeast.Beyond yield, the soil findings provided some of the clearest distinctions among treatments. Magnesium, calcium, sulfur, iron, and boron all differed significantly by treatment. The second NutriHarvestformulation recorded the highest iron concentration and was similar to NutriHarvestfirst formulation, soybean meal, and the control.Across the site, most soil nutrients declined from the beginning to the end of the season, consistent with crop uptake and seasonal use. Phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, manganese, zinc, and boron all decreased significantly between the early- and late-season sampling dates.Taken together, the beet field work supports a broader message: comparable yield is only part of the story. Soil nutrient behavior can also provide important insight into how fertility programs perform in practice, especially in seasons where weather conditions place added pressure on nutrient management.“The work on beets reinforces that balanced plant nutrition supports not only crop growth, but also the soil health that underpins long-term garden performance,” said Anju Krivov, President and CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvestNutriHarvestprovides OMRI Listed organic plant nutrition for home gardens, horticulture, specialty crop systems, and farms, with a focus on balanced fertility, nutrient efficiency, and long-term soil support. NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer products are designed to support crop productivity while helping retain more nutrients within the crop and soil system throughout the season. Produced through advanced resource recovery biotechnology, NutriHarvestcaptures more than 95% of recoverable nutrients from nutrient-rich waste streams and converts them into a stable organic fertilizer form that supports soil health, nutrient stewardship, and water quality goals in sensitive watersheds.Availability and partner inquiriesNutriHarvestorganic fertilizers are available at NutriHarvest.com . NutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com for distribution and field trial details.GSR Solutions provides the biotechnology behind these innovative fertilizers. More at: www.gsrsoln.com

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