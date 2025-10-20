The 2025 Location of WinterArts Is Revealed

Dorothy Northern, Eminent Memphis Jewelry Artist Metalsmith in Act of Creating Work to Exihibit at WinterArts The South's Premiere Holiday Artists' Market

WinterArts, The South’s Premiere Holiday Artists’ Market to Stage 2025 Gallery Presentation in Germantown TN

ArtWorks Foundation shows are always beautifully curated. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship seem paramount to the show director.” — Dorothy Northern, Jewelry Artist

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinterArts , The South’s Premiere Holiday Artists Market will celebrate its 17th year at 7570 West Farmington Boulevard, in Germantown TN.Each year’s site announcement of the peripatetic gallery’s site is anxiously awaited by thousands of loyal fans who support Midsouth artists with the purchase of their holiday gifts at WinterArts. The location changes almost every year, but the seasonal show is always presented in either east Memphis or Germantown, TN.Despite the limited geographic-range of its physical presentation, WinterArts is noted for offering work by Southern artists from as far away as New Orleans to the south, Chattanooga to the east, and Bentonville to the west. Artists working in Glass, Metal, Wood, Clay and Fiber vie for coveted places in the invitation only holiday event.WinterArts showcases only the best examples of decorative arts disciplines; and, if none are available in the immediate Memphis area, ArtWorks Foundation uses its network to bring in under-represented mediums from artists across the South.Hot Glassblowing, for example is not practiced by anyone in the Memphis area. There is one enormously talented lamp-work glass artist in Memphis, Dale Strand, who does participate in WinterArts each year. For Hot Glass (the kind where a blowpipe is dipped in molten glass), however, WinterArts’ presenter ArtWorks Foundation invites top glassblowers from across the South to come to Memphis to display their work during the holidays. This year, glassblowers whose work will be presented include first-time contributors, Sam & Blaine Spees of Nashville, and Thomas Spake of Jasper, TN, as well as Teri Walker & Chad Ridgeway of New Orleans.Some of the local favorites invited to be in this year’s edition of WinterArts include Memphis area ceramic artists Jen Winfrey, Lisa Hudson and Bryan Blankenship.Jewelry artists invited to exhibit, must make the components of their work: forge chains, make the mounts and clasps, polish or cut stones; in other words, people who string bought beads are not invited to be part of WinterArts. Among those represented in this category are skilled Memphis jewelers, Dorothy Northern and Tootsie Bell, as well as Frankin TN’s Nancie Roark, who teaches jewelry making at Vanderbilt.WinterArts offers collections created by artists working in fiber and fashion, too. Clothing designers in WinterArts must either make, or substantially transform the nature of, the fabric from which fashion items are created. Artists invited under this category include the beloved Lisa Mergen, who paints white silks and velvets with equally rich colors before cutting and sewing them in to fashions of her own design. Nashville weaver, Vicki Vipperman and Knitter extraordinaire Brigitte Lang of Germantown are two other artists in WinterArts’ fiber and fashion collection for 2025.WinterArts also offers many items made from wood and metal as well; fine turned wood by 22year-old Noah Peters and marquetry by U of M art instructor Cherly Hazelton are always appreciated. As are works of metalsmithing by blacksmith Robbie Carmack, as well as the smiths of the Metal Museum. WinterArts has proudly served as the Metal Museums out-east outlet for a number of years.Aside from demanding standards for the finely made original works of decorative art disciplines offered at WinterArts, another aspect of that sets the gallery apart is its location. WinterArts appears in a different location almost every year, but always in a premium retail setting. This year, Memphis commercial real-estate management firm, Lurie & Associates is graciously hosting the holiday gallery at the 7570 West Farmington location.Regular patrons of WinterArts know what sets the holiday gallery apart from ordinary holiday shopping options. First time visitors to WinterArts 2025, will quickly note the distinctions and understand why for 17th years, this showcase of exceptional & unique hand-crafted works by our region’s finest Artists has been regarded as The South’s Premiere Holiday Artists’ Market.As noted, 2025’s stellar collection of Holiday gift ideas crafted in glass, metal, wood, fiber, & clay; plus, jewelry and more, will be staged at 7570 West Farmington Blvd., in Germantown TN (across Farmington from Anthropologie). WinterArts is open daily, from Saturday, November 29th through Christmas Eve. The gallery’s hours are, 10am to 6pm Mondays to Thursdays; Fridays from 10am to 8pm; Saturdays 10am to 6pm; and Sundays Noon to 5pm.WinterArts is staged by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501{c}3 non-profit focused on helping artists grow, in the scope of their business and the quality of their work, through programs including exhibitions and education initiatives. ArtWorks Foundation also awards scholarships for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft, and is working to build a regional center for the Decorative Arts.

