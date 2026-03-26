PageProof launches agentic proofing with PageProof Intelligence®

PageProof launches agentic proofing – bringing intelligent, AI-assisted review and approval to creative and marketing teams.

Agentic proofing brings specialized intelligence built from your own brand knowledge into every proof.” — Gemma Rann, CEO, PageProof

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof , the industry-leading online proofing platform for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the launch of agentic proofing within PageProof Intelligence® — a new approach to creative review that brings AI directly into the proofing process.With agentic proofing, a proof is analyzed before review begins. PageProof Intelligenceperforms systematic checks, surfaces potential issues, and highlights exactly where attention is needed — so reviewers start with clarity, not a blank page.The result: faster reviews, more consistent feedback, and greater confidence in every approval.How agentic proofing worksPageProof Intelligencedelivers agentic proofing through two capabilities:PI InsightsAI-suggested markup highlights common issues — including spelling and grammar, layout inconsistencies, accessibility risks, and formatting anomalies — giving reviewers an intelligent starting point on any proof, out of the box.PI AgentsCustom AI agents validate proofs against your organization’s own rules and requirements — from brand guidelines and legal terms, to packaging specifications and accessibility standards. Where PI Insights provide broad review assistance, PI Agents deliver tailored, rule-based validation specifically to your team.Together, they transform proofing from manual inspection into intelligent, assisted review.“Creative teams today are managing a level of complexity that the traditional proofing process was never designed for. Agentic proofing changes that — bringing specialized intelligence built from your own brand knowledge into every proof.Reviewers are guided to what matters most — and nothing falls through the gap between a guideline and a deadline.” — Gemma Rann, CEO, PageProof.Agentic proofing is available now through PageProof Intelligence, enabling creative and marketing teams to review work faster, reduce risk, and scale their workflows with confidence.“Agentic proofing is about making the knowledge that already exists within an organization — its guidelines, specs, and compliance requirements — work harder and more consistently than manual review alone. We’re giving teams the ability to encode their standards into intelligent agents that apply them consistently, at scale, on every proof.” — Marcus Radich, CTO, PageProof.ABOUT PAGEPROOFPageProof is the leading online proofing platform for reviewing and approving creative work. It enables teams to securely share files of any kind, gather feedback, and manage approvals — all in one place.With powerful workflow automation, advanced markup tools, and AI-powered capabilities, PageProof helps teams move work forward faster and with greater accuracy.PageProof integrates with tools including Adobe Creative Cloud, Canva, Figma, Microsoft Office, Asana, monday.com, Airtable, and ClickUp, and delivers exceptional return on investment, as recognized by customer reviews on G2.Built for enterprise, PageProof offers triple-layer encryption, robust security controls, and scalable infrastructure to support teams worldwide.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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