PageProof recognized as one of G2’s Best Software Companies for 2026

PageProof named among the best 50 software companies in G2’s Best Software Awards for 2026.

Being recognized as a top software company in ANZ shows our customers’ trust; PageProof Intelligence® helps them gain advanced insights and guidance throughout the review process.” — Gemma Rann, CEO at PageProof

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof , the industry-leading online proofing software, today announced it has been named as one of G2’s Best Australian and New Zealand Companies for 2026, placing 17 on the top 50 list, alongside prestigious brands such as Canva, Atlassian, and Xero.“Being recognized as one of the top software companies in Australia and New Zealand reflects the trust our customers place in PageProof every day," said Gemma Rann, CEO at PageProof."We’re committed to giving teams not just a better way to collect feedback, but a smarter way to see what needs attention, what’s holding projects back, and how to keep approvals moving. PageProof Intelligence is the next step in that journey – adding visibility and guidance to the review process so creative teams can move from feedback to final approval with greater confidence and speed.”As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof. Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including PageProof. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact,” said Godard Abel, CEO and co-founder, G2.About G2’s Best Software AwardsG2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.About G2G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.About PageProofPageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple.PageProof has a wide range of integrations including Adobe Creative Cloud, Figma, Canva, Asana, monday.com, Airtable, and more. The company was also recognized by G2 as the highest-rated online proofing software in the Online Proofing category in G2’s Winter 2026 report, based on customer reviews on G2, demonstrating the exceptional value it delivers to its customers.PageProof Intelligencefurther strengthens the platform with advanced insights and review guidance, giving teams clearer visibility into proof performance and helping them move work through approval with greater confidence and control.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

