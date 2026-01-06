PageProof launches FinalFile.com, a free tool to add and verify Content Credentials for creative files

FinalFile.com to add and verify Content Credentials for creative files Sign into FinalFile.com to add or verify Content Credentials.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PageProof announced the launch of FinalFile.com , a free, secure web tool that enables creatives and organizations to add and verify Content Credentials for image, video, and audio files.As AI reshapes how creative work is produced and shared, teams are increasingly expected to prove the origin, authorship, and AI involvement of their assets. Content Credentials address this need by attaching tamper-evident metadata to files, providing transparency into how content was created and modified.FinalFile.com makes working with Content Credentials simple and accessible, removing the technical and workflow barriers.“The creative industry is entering an era where trust can’t be implied – it has to be proven,” said Gemma Rann, CEO at PageProof. “FinalFile.com makes it easy for teams to attach and verify Content Credentials, so every final file carries clear, trustworthy information about its origin and creation.”A SIMPLE WAY TO ADD AND VERIFY CONTENT CREDENTIALSFinalFile.com allows users to upload a supported image, video, or audio file to either apply Content Credentials to their own work or verify credentials already attached to a file they’ve received. The browser-based tool requires no software installation or setup and is free to use.Creatives and teams can use FinalFile.com when delivering final artwork, reviewing assets from collaborators, validating authorship, or confirming whether AI played a role in the creation of a file – all in just a few clicks.BUILT TO SUPPORT TRANSPARENCY IN MODERN CREATIVE WORKFLOWSFinalFile.com was created to extend PageProof’s commitment to protecting creative work from first draft through to final delivery and beyond. As assets move rapidly between teams, agencies, and platforms, transparency around provenance, authorship, and change history has become critical – particularly in regulated and enterprise environments.By making Content Credentials easy to apply and verify, FinalFile.com helps creatives, agencies, and brands protect their work as assets move through formal approvals and into final delivery.HOW FINALFILE.COM WORKSUsers sign in securely using LinkedIn, ensuring every signed file is tied to a verified identity. To add Content Credentials, a creator uploads a supported file and applies credentials using C2PA open standards developed by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). PageProof is a proud CAI member, and FinalFile.com uses the same open standards adopted by leading creative and technology companies worldwide.“Trust in creative assets depends on verifiable metadata and strong cryptographic foundations,” said Marcus Radich, CTO at PageProof. “FinalFile.com delivers both using open standards enterprises can rely on.”To verify a file, users follow the same simple process. FinalFile.com displays whether Content Credentials are present and reveals details such as origin, authorship, editing history, and any AI involvement.For convenience, the five most recently signed files are stored for easy reference, re-download, or sharing.CONNECTED TO PAGEPROOF INTELLIGENCEFinalFile.com is part of a broader ecosystem designed to bring trust and transparency into creative workflows.Within PageProof, Smart Check , powered by PageProof Intelligence, automatically surfaces Content Credentials for supported files uploaded for review. Reviewers can verify authenticity, confirm authorship, identify AI usage, and validate edit history – all directly inside the approval workflow.Together, FinalFile™ and PageProof Intelligenceprovide a complete solution for teams who need confidence in the content they create, receive, and approve.BRINGING TRUST INTO EVERY FINAL FILEFinalFile.com removes cost, friction, and complexity from working with Content Credentials. By making it easy to add and verify provenance information in seconds, the platform enables creatives, marketers, and enterprises to work with greater confidence — knowing every file carries clear, trustworthy information from creation through to final approval.PART OF PAGEPROOF’S ‘12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS’ FESTIVE FEATURE ROLLOUTFinalFile.com is part of PageProof’s annual 12 Days of Christmas release, which introduces a new customer-focused feature each day in early December. This launch delivers a major step forward for creatives and organizations, enabling them to add and verify Content Credentials quickly and securely – bringing trust, transparency, and confidence to every file from creation through final approval.ABOUT FinalFile.comFinalFile.com extends PageProof’s commitment to protecting creative work from first draft to final delivery. As AI becomes part of everyday creative workflows and assets move quickly between teams, transparency around who created a file, how it was made, and what has changed along the way has become essential.FinalFile™ makes authenticity effortless by giving creatives, agencies, and brands a simple, open way to add or verify Content Credentials in seconds. Designed for real-world workflows, FinalFile.com helps teams protect authorship, confirm provenance, and deliver files with confidence across images, video, and audio.Learn more at finalfile.com.ABOUT PAGEPROOFPageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work simple and secure. Files of any kind can be shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools that automate approval workflows, enhance accuracy, and keep every detail pixel-perfect, providing feedback becomes fast and seamless.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof.com.

