AMAROK expands Richland County operations with new headquarters

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AMAROK, LLC (AMAROK), a perimeter security solutions provider, today announced it is expanding its operations in Richland County with a new headquarters facility. The company’s $69 million investment will create 296 new jobs.

AMAROK is a leader in the commercial security industry, providing integrated electric fencing solutions along with video surveillance and monitoring, access control, lighting, and more. Founded in 1973 and currently headquartered in downtown Columbia, the company began as a small, family-owned business. AMAROK has grown into a national industry leader serving clients in 49 states, employing more than 600 people nationwide and partnering with organizations such as Penske, John Deere, Nike and many others.

To accommodate its growing local workforce, the company is constructing a new 125,000-square-foot headquarters facility, which will be located at the corner of Freed Street and Boyce Street in Columbia in the BullStreet District.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2028. Individuals interested in joining the AMAROK team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Over the past eight years, AMAROK has experienced tremendous growth. As a result, it became clear that it was time to identify a new location for our national headquarters — one that could also serve as a long-term home for more than 500 employees that we will have in the Palmetto State. We couldn’t ask for a better partner than South Carolina, and we look forward to continuing to build on our culture of family, teamwork and shared purpose.” -AMAROK CEO Mark Wesley

“AMAROK’s $69 million expansion in Richland County is a testament to the skilled workforce and business-friendly environment that keep companies choosing South Carolina. We are proud to have national leaders like AMAROK investing in our state and creating good-paying jobs for our communities.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“As companies grow and succeed in South Carolina, so does our pro-business reputation. The addition of 296 jobs will create abundant opportunities in Richland County and further establish our region as a leading location for corporate headquarters.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Richland County is home to a growing number of companies who put down roots and grow here. AMAROK is a great example of a local business that has expanded nationally by tapping into the talents of the skilled Columbia area workforce. We wish AMAROK continued success as they take this exciting next step in their company’s more than 50-year journey.” -Richland County Council Chairwoman and Columbia Area Development Partnership Co-Chair Jesica Mackey

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