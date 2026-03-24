Applications open for North Dakota’s LIFT Loan Program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announces the opening today of the Legacy Investment for Technology (LIFT) application. Applications are due April 23.

“We are grateful to the committee members serving on the LIFT board offering their time and expertise for North Dakota companies commercializing IP” said Shayden Akason, Head of Investments and Innovation at Commerce. “LIFT continues to support companies driving innovation-led economic development diversification and strengthening North Dakota’s job creation and retention across the state.”

Recipients recommended for a LIFT award in October 2025:

Levridge: A Fargo-based agriculture technology company that offers agronomy, grain and patronage software. Recommended for a $400,000 LIFT award.

Muskox: A Grand Forks-based company that developed a skid-steer attachment allowing 4-axis flexibility, making the machine quieter and easier for the operator to run. Recommended for a $1,000,000 LIFT award.

Protostetics: A Fargo-based medical device company fabricating custom 3D printed orthotics and prosthetics. Recommended for a $250,000 LIFT award.

Recipient recommended for a LIFT award in March 2026:

Tactical Brands: A LaMoure-based company commercializing an innovative product for the apiary industry. Recommended for a $100,000 LIFT award.

Since its inception, LIFT has recommended $47.5 million to North Dakota companies advancing technology commercialization and innovation.

LIFT is an innovation loan fund that supports technology advancement by providing financing for the commercialization of intellectual property in North Dakota. Loan funds can be used to enhance capacity and, when possible, leverage state, federal and private sources of funding.

Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. LIFT loan terms include 0% interest for the first three years of the loan and 2% interest for the next two years. A standard Bank of North Dakota loan rate applies in all subsequent years. The program is open to North Dakota companies working in advanced computing and data management, agriculture technology, autonomous and unmanned vehicles and technologies, energy, health care, value-added agriculture, value-added energy, and other areas identified by the LIFT committee as contributing to the diversification of the state’s economy.

For more information, application guidelines and program details, visit https://belegendary.link/LIFT.