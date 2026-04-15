North Dakota Tourism conference highlights collaboration and momentum as event enters day two

The 2026 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference continued Tuesday in Grand Forks, where nearly 250 tourism and hospitality professionals gathered to explore new strategies, strengthen partnerships and build on the momentum outlined in North Dakota Tourism’s newly released 2025 Annual Report.

Hosted by Visit Greater Grand Forks, North Dakota Travel Industry Alliance (NDTIA) and the North Dakota Department of Commerce, the conference is the premier event for the state’s travel and tourism industry. Monday’s workshops and opening reception set the tone for meaningful engagement as attendees arrived for three days of professional development and collaboration.

Tuesday’s sessions featured a keynote from author Andrew Davis on using artificial intelligence to work smarter, followed by breakouts on creative storytelling, AI-driven digital discovery, unified branding, and evolving creator strategies for small and rural destinations. Afternoon roundtables encouraged candid discussion among professionals working in sports marketing, media, advocacy, social media, and grant programs.

At the annual State of the Industry Luncheon, Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman shared highlights from the 2025 Annual Report, emphasizing both growth and key challenges. North Dakota saw continued national visibility, with earned media reaching more than 9.24 billion impressions, and digital marketing generating more than 471 million paid impressions through the HELLO campaign.

Visitor interest remained steady, with travelers from all 50 states requesting information, and destination development continued advancing through 23 new grants supporting attractions and community-driven projects across the state.

The Annual Report also highlighted the industry’s significant economic impact, noting more than $2.3 billion in 2025 sales tax collections from Accommodations and Food Services as well as Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, along with over 46,000 tourism-supported jobs statewide.

While final visitation and spending numbers for 2025 will not be available until June, initial metrics indicate the tourism sector did not outperform 2024. Border entries from Canada declined nearly 25%, resulting in an estimated $57 million in lost visitor spending. Major attraction and cumulative lodging taxes also slipped 10%. However, state leaders noted the dollars invested in marketing the state showed growth and resulted in increased reach.

“North Dakota’s tourism industry continues to show resilience and momentum as we look ahead,” Otte Coleman said. “Strong domestic travel, rising interest in outdoor recreation and continued marketing investment can sustain industry momentum. What we’re hearing from partners this week reflects the strength, creativity and commitment driving our industry forward.”

The conference continues Wednesday with the Governor’s Awards Breakfast, honoring individuals, communities and organizations advancing North Dakota’s tourism landscape, followed by sessions on legislative engagement and key trends influencing the future of travel.

For more information on the 2026 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference, go to https://ndgov.link/NDTIC.