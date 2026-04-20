Angel Match Program invests $500,000 in UAS and ag biotech companies in Q1

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that two companies have been approved for a total of $500,000 in investments through the North Dakota Development Fund Inc.’s Angel Match Program (AMP) during the first quarter of 2026.

AMP supports early-stage, high-growth North Dakota businesses by matching private angel investments with direct equity or convertible note funding. The program is managed by the Development Fund but operates independently from its traditional offerings.

Q1 Investment Highlights

Dunlevy Consulting Inc. (Grand Forks) – $250,000 Dunlevy Consulting manufactures Group I and Group II unmanned aircraft systems for a variety of use cases. Funding will be used to purchase supplies and raw materials.

Lilac Agriculture Inc. (Fargo) – $250,000 Lilac Agriculture is an agricultural biotechnology company developing microbial inoculants designed to improve crop performance, scalability and yield. Funding will be used for working capital.

Since launching in 2021, AMP has supported 21 North Dakota startups, helping them access the capital they need to grow and scale.

The North Dakota Development Fund, established in 1991, provides flexible financing tools to support new and expanding businesses across the state. In addition to AMP, the fund also oversees the Child Care Loan Program, which helps address critical workforce needs by supporting child care providers.

For more information about the Angel Match Program or the Development Fund, visit: https://ndgov.link/AngelMatch.