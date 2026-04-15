North Dakota celebrates leaders in 2026 Governor’s Travel and Tourism Awards

Tourism leaders, destination partners and community representatives from across the state gathered in Grand Forks as Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, North Dakota Department of Commerce Commissioner Chris Schilken, Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman and North Dakota Travel Industry Association (NDTIA) President Julie Rygg recognized seven recipients of the 2026 Governor’s Travel and Tourism Awards. The awards honor individuals and organizations that elevate North Dakota’s visitor experience through innovation, hospitality and community commitment.

“Tourism strengthens communities across our state, and today’s award winners represent the passion and creativity that makes North Dakota stand out,” Lt. Gov. Strinden said. “Their work makes our state more welcoming, more vibrant and more connected for visitors and residents alike.”

2026 award winners:

Heritage Award for a Front-line Tourism Employee

Madi Lee, Ticketing and Reservations Manager, Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Medora

After relocating to North Dakota, Madi Lee quickly became a key part of the Medora experience. She oversees the complex system that manages reservations for shows, meals, lodging, golf, trail rides and special events, and she is often one of the first voices and faces guests encounter. Whether helping plan a family’s first trip to Medora or welcoming visitors at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, she is known for creating smooth, memorable interactions. Her operational expertise and genuine hospitality make her an essential ambassador for Medora and for North Dakota tourism.

Sakakawea Award for a Behind-the-Scenes Tourism Employee

Allison Limke, Jamestown Frontier Attractions and Frontier Village - Jamestown

Steady planning and research-driven decision-making have guided Frontier Village’s recent renewal under the leadership of Allison Limke. She helped reshape the site into a more interactive, family-focused attraction by improving interpretation, adding hands-on experiences and expanding amenities. Behind the scenes, she strengthened operations, launched the Frontier Village General Store, created new revenue opportunities and supported the site’s transition to an independent nonprofit. The resulting growth in visitation reflects her careful work and long-term vision for Jamestown’s tourism future.

Amplifier Award for Marketing Excellence

Visit Fargo Moorhead Sports Awareness Campaign - Fargo

Visit Fargo Moorhead’s Sports Awareness Campaign reshaped how the region reaches sports event planners by focusing on the places planners already search. The effort combined targeted digital outreach, refreshed storytelling and a strategic presence on the Playeasy platform, which expanded visibility among national sports planners. The campaign highlighted the region’s venues, long-standing partnerships and welcoming atmosphere, resulting in significant increases in online engagement and planner inquiries. The work demonstrated how strong messaging and data-driven strategy can boost a destination’s competitiveness.

Flint Firestarter Award for a Tourism Development Project

Jessica Ackerman, Citizens Alley – Minot

Through creative leadership and thoughtful design, Jessica Ackerman helped transform Citizens Alley into one of Minot’s most engaging gathering spaces. The once underused alley is now a lively destination for recreation, concerts, art and community events in all seasons. The space has increased downtown foot traffic, supported nearby businesses and encouraged additional investment. Citizens Alley shows how well-executed placemaking can reshape how residents and visitors experience a community.

Trailblazer Award for Tourism Innovation

Funatix Events - Bismarck

Funatix Events has revitalized Bismarck’s event landscape through immersive, imaginative programming that brings people together. The team produces major annual events as well as original concepts that add new energy to the city. The revitalization of the historic Bismarck Depot has become a standout achievement, with the Season of Immersive Experiences offering themed celebrations, music and family activities. Funatix continues to set a high standard for creativity and community-focused tourism development.

Legend Award for Travel & Tourism Industry Leadership

Doug Bolken, Director of McKenzie County Tourism – Watford City

For nearly 15 years, Doug Bolken has played a central role in shaping McKenzie County as a leading destination in western North Dakota. His leadership has strengthened regional collaboration, expanded outdoor recreation and sports tourism opportunities and increased visibility among domestic and international travel groups. Bolken’s long-term commitment to partnership building and strategic development has advanced McKenzie County’s tourism economy and created lasting benefits for the region and the state.

For more information and to view videos of the 2026 Governor’s Travel and Tourism award winners go to https://belegendary.link/2026GovTravelAwards.