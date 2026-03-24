Orsa credit union selects Appli to modernize digital member experience

Michigan credit union implements AI-powered calculator to guide members through financial decisions

The calculator helps guide members through their financial journey automatically, creating a sense of warmth and security.” — Emily Sutton, Marketing Director, orsa credit union

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered financial calculators, announced today that orsa credit union (formerly Community Financial Credit Union) selected Appli’s AI-powered financial calculator solution to provide members with personalized guidance throughout their financial journey."Having someone interact with our brand and receive genuine guidance without requiring a team member felt powerful," said Emily Sutton, Marketing Director at orsa credit union. "The calculator helps guide members through their financial journey automatically, creating a sense of warmth and security. It's much more sophisticated than simply inputting numbers and hoping they're right."By integrating Appli's calculator technology across multiple products, orsa credit union now offers enhanced tools for mortgages, auto loans, and custom configurations for CDs and other savings products based on member needs."We're focused on being a place where people feel financial belonging," Sutton added. "The calculator can predict approval likelihood based on our lending models and provide specific next steps to help members qualify. For those who may not immediately qualify, it offers additional tools to help them reach their goals.""We knew from our first conversation that orsa was special," said Tim Pranger, CEO of Appli. "They understand that modern banking needs both sophisticated technology and genuine human connection. It's particularly exciting to see them customizing our calculator for unique products. That's exactly the kind of innovative thinking we love to support.”The credit union plans to connect the calculator with their account opening platform to track the complete member journey from initial interaction through conversion. This integration will help them better understand and serve member needs while maintaining privacy and security.For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculator for credit unions, visit www.hiappli.com About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders and member service representatives create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions.About orsa credit unionOrsa credit union is a for-impact, full-service financial institution headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with 15 branches across southeast and northern Michigan, more than 340 employees, and $1.5 billion in assets. For 75 years, the credit union has been rooted in relentless care and courage with purpose. Orsa credit union exists to create joy and ignite Michiganders’ impossible dreams by delivering innovative products and dependable support that empowers members through both bright and dark moments of life.

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