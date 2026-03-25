Vroozi Named in Q1 2026 Supplier Value Management Platforms Landscape

Recognition comes as buyers increasingly prioritize intuitive, AI-driven tools to optimize purchasing decisions

For us, being included in Forrester's research is a good signal that the market is catching up to what we've been building - a platform that uses AI for the heavy lifting and gets out of people's way.” — Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions , today announced its inclusion in Forrester's The Supplier Value Management Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026 report.“Most procurement tools were built for the way companies operated fifteen years ago,” said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi. “What we hear from customers is that they're done with clunky systems that slow them down. For us, being included in Forrester's research is a good signal that the market is catching up to what we've been building – a platform that uses AI to do the heavy lifting and gets out of people's way.”The full report, The Supplier Value Management Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026, is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase at forrester.com Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here About VrooziVroozi — the intelligent procure-to-pay platform — delivers AI-powered spend management, marketplace, and accounts payable automation solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations. The SpendTechplatform digitizes procurement and invoice management while intelligently orchestrating workflows to drive visibility, compliance and cost control. Designed for modern finance and procurement leaders, Vroozi reduces transaction costs, improves operational efficiency and delivers actionable spend intelligence. Learn more at vroozi.com.

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