eStruxture Secures $150M Additional Financing to Expand and Power Canada’s Digital Infrastructure

eStruxture upsizes groundbreaking financing by C$150M to support Canada’s data economy

This additional debt capacity demonstrates the market’s confidence in eStruxture’s ability to meet its strategic plans and support the Canadian data economy as it focuses on AI and data sovereignty.” — Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture

MONTRéAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStruxture Data Centers , the largest Canadian data center platform, announced today a successful C$150M ABS issuance. This brings total debt raised under its new ABS and DevCo program to C$1.55B, which will support the development of AI-ready data centers across Canada.“This additional debt capacity demonstrates the market’s confidence in eStruxture’s ability to meet its strategic plans and support the Canadian data economy as it focuses on AI and data sovereignty,” said Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. “This financing allows eStruxture to expand and further consolidate our position as the leading hyperscale and AI data center provider in Canada.”The C$150M upsize results from a further expansion of the first rated, Canadian asset-only data center securitization the company launched in July 2025. The ABS notes were issued under the Company’s industry-leading Green Finance Framework. eStruxture is capitalizing on strong investor demand for a differentiated digital infrastructure offering, which shows it has a robust pipeline of capital to fund the expansion of its platform across Canada.“We highly value our continued partnership with eStruxture,” said Senior Managing Director Matt Bissonette, Guggenheim Securities. "Executing the market’s second CAD-denominated data center ABS from the eStruxture program—following our successful first-ever rated inaugural CAD deal together—is a testament to the high quality of the underlying assets. This transaction was well-received by investors, and its closing marks an important milestone as we continue to introduce this asset class to new parts of the market."Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as Sole Structuring Advisor and Sole Placement Agent.About eStruxtureeStruxture is the largest Canadian data-center provider. It is headquartered in Montreal with additional locations in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. The company supports Canada’s rapidly growing data needs by providing the flexibility to rapidly scale and adapt to evolving demands so you can stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape.eStruxture’s nearly 1,000 customers trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, AI, GPUaaS, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security, and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.For More Information:

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