eStruxture Announces CoreWeave as Anchor Tenant for CAL-3, Its Landmark AI-Ready Facility in Alberta

New facility represents more than $1B invested by eStruxture on digital infrastructure in Alberta, built to power next-gen AI and computing

Our CAL-3 facility was designed to push the boundaries of power density and cooling efficiency, and CoreWeave's commitment to anchor Phase 1 is a powerful endorsement of eStruxture’s platform.” — Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStruxture Data Centers , the largest Canadian data centre platform, today announced that CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), the Essential Cloud for AI™, has signed as anchor tenant for Phase 1 of CAL-3, eStruxture's new flagship facility in the Calgary region.The agreement marks a milestone in eStruxture's mission to build world-class AI-ready infrastructure in Canada. CAL-3 is a 90MW, Tier III-designed facility in Rocky View County, engineered for the high-density power and cooling demands of modern AI workloads. CoreWeave has signed on for a portion of the capacity as anchor tenant for Phase 1. CoreWeave selected the site for its operational capabilities and Alberta's growing position as a destination for global digital infrastructure investment."Calgary has officially arrived as a top technology destination," said Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. "Our CAL-3 facility was designed to push the boundaries of power density and cooling efficiency, and CoreWeave's commitment to anchor Phase 1 is a powerful endorsement of eStruxture’s platform. This is eStruxture delivering on its promise to bring the infrastructure Canada's AI economy needs."Scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, CAL-3 represents eStruxture’s more than C$1 billion in investment in Alberta’s digital future. The facility pairs eStruxture's carrier-neutral, high-density infrastructure with the power and reliability that is required to deploy GPU clusters at scale, making it ideal for the training, inference, and generative AI workloads defining the next era of computing."CoreWeave’s investment is a result of Alberta's proactive approach to fostering AI innovation, and the provincial government and Invest Alberta have been terrific partners every step of the way," said Sachin Jain, Chief Operating Officer, CoreWeave. "That kind of commitment matters when we make long-term AI infrastructure investments. These facilities serve as anchors for regional economic activity that can compound over time for the communities that host them. We are pleased to partner with eStruxture on CAL-3 and look forward to serving customers across Canada from this facility.""Access to high-performance computing is quickly becoming table stakes for a growing modern economy. This partnership demonstrates that the Calgary region has the fundamentals global technology companies are looking for: reliable power, room to scale, strong connectivity and the capacity to build what comes next. It also expands access to the computing power local companies need to grow and compete globally – supporting more high-quality jobs and strengthening our position in Canada's AI economy," said Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund."This project not only reinforces Canada's data economy," said Coleman, "it cements Alberta as a critical node in the global AI supply chain."Scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, CAL-3 will serve as a critical node in Canada's AI infrastructure, providing the resilient, scalable foundation required to support advanced compute at production scale.About eStruxture Data CenterseStruxture is the largest Canadian data-centre provider. It is headquartered in Montreal with additional locations in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. The company supports Canada’s rapidly growing data needs by providing the flexibility to rapidly scale and adapt to evolving demands so you can stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape. eStruxture’s nearly 1,000 customers trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, AI, GPUaaS, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security, and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.About CoreWeave‍CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com CoreWeave Mediapress@coreweave.comeStruxture Media

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