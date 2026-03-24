Work underway on Kemmerer South Wildlife crossings project

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be ramping up construction on the Kemmerer South wildlife crossings project beginning this week on a 30-mile stretch of US 189 between Evanston and Kemmerer.

The project, which was awarded to Oftedal Construction, Inc. last year, is funded by a $24.3 million federal grant and an additional $8.8 million in partner contributions. The work will include the construction of seven underpasses, one overpass, and fencing along both sides of the 30-mile stretch of highway.

Work began last fall as contractors began the installation of about 20 miles of posts for the deer fence and dirt work in preparation for the detours around the underpass structures. Crews will be returning to the area to work on cattle guard installations and fencing.

Beginning in April, motorists will see traffic impacts as crews begin work on milling and the construction of the underpasses. Traffic will be detoured onto a gravel surface around the work area. Multiple work zones, spaced miles apart, will be active all summer. Drivers should be prepared for multiple stops and could see delays of up to 20 minutes overall. Motorists are warned to reduce their speed, increase their following distance and stay alert.

“The contractor is working hard, fine tuning the schedule and keeping things on track for the project. If things go well, our goal is to have all eight structures constructed in 2026, weather and schedule permitting,” WYDOT resident Jennifer Hoffman said.

The completion date for the project is set for October 31, 2027.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.