Transportation Commission awards nine highway contracts in March

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – At its March regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded nine contracts valued at approximately $35 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $12.8 million to Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for combined reconstruction, water and sanitary sewer replacement, and landscaping enhancements. The combined projects involve removing concrete pavement, landscaping work, placing road base, asphalt pavement, concrete pavement, concrete sidewalk, and curb and gutter, and installing stormwater control components, water utility components, roadway lighting system, and traffic signal system in the City of Casper on Poplar Street and West Collins Dr. for approximately 0.50 miles. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2028.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $8.5 million to Utah-based Coldwater Group Inc. for a bridge rehabilitation project involving three bridges. The project involves removing and replacing concrete slabs, installing bridge railing and reinforcing steel, placing approach slabs, riprap, and structural concrete, and installing signing on Interstate 80 at mile marker 5.91 (eastbound and westbound lanes) and mm 99.89 on Wyoming Highway 414 in Uinta County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $3 million to Montana-based Bituminous Paving Inc. for a mill, overlay and chip seal project involving milling asphalt pavement, stripping, storing, and placing topsoil, placing road base and asphalt pavement, and chip sealing on Wyoming Highway 116 beginning at mm 22.51 for approximately 6.1 miles between Sundance and Upton in Weston County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2027.

The Commission also awarded Bituminous Paving a bid valued at approximately $2.7 million for a project involving chip sealing for approximately 47.75 miles at various locations in Campbell, Niobrara & Weston Counties. The completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

A third bid, valued at approximately $1.3 million, was awarded to Bituminous Paving for a combined chip seal project at various locations on approximately 21 miles in Carbon and Laramie Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

Bituminous Paving was also awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.1 million for a chip seal project at various locations on Wyoming Highway 253 and US Highway 26/85 on approximately 10.40 miles in Goshen and Natrona Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $2.5 million to Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company for a mill, overlay, chip seal and bridge rehabilitation project involving milling and placing asphalt pavement, chip sealing and bridge deck overlay on US Highway 14A beginning at mm 29.52 for approximately 4.24 miles between Garland and Byron in Park County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2028.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.3 million to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for a mill and overlay project involving milling and placing asphalt pavement on US Highway 14/16 beginning at mm 96.27 on approximately 3 miles between Buffalo and Gillette in Campbell County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.5 million to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a slab repair project involving removing concrete pavement, excavation, road base, and placing concrete pavement at various locations on Wyoming Highway 210 for approximately 0.20 miles in Laramie County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

All this month’s projects are funded primarily by federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.