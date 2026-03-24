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FLHSMV Warns Motorists of New Scam Alert

~ The fraudulent notices closely resemble official government correspondence~

TALLAHASSEE Fla. ~ The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning motorists of an ongoing fraudulent scheme involving counterfeit court notices that falsely claim to originate from Florida county courts and related judicial offices. These documents assert that recipients have outstanding traffic or toll violations and demand immediate payment.

The fraudulent notices closely resemble official government correspondence and may include:

  • References to Florida Statutes and fabricated case numbers
  • Threats of license suspension, registration holds, or default judgment
  • QR codes directing recipients to unauthorized payment portals
  • Unsolicited “hearing dates” or instructions to remit funds immediately

These communications are not issued by any Florida court, clerk’s office, or state agency. Residents are reminded that official government entities do not request payment through QR codes, third‑party links, or unverified online platforms.

new scam alert

REMEMBER: FLHSMV will never contact you via text message demanding payment or threatening suspension or arrest.

If you receive a suspicious message:

  • Do not click any links.
  • Do not share personal or financial information.
  • Report it to the Federal Trade Commission and local law enforcement immediately.

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FLHSMV Warns Motorists of New Scam Alert

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