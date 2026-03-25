RANsemi Enables Mission-Critical 5G Systems with Apeiroon

RNS802 baseband SoC at the heart of deployable 4G and 5G network platforms for tactical applications

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RANsemi Limited , the British semiconductor innovator pioneering Open RAN baseband system-on-chip ( SoC) platforms for 4G and 5G networks, today announced that its RNS802 5G RAN baseband SoC is being used to power mission-critical and tactical wireless systems developed by Apeiroon , a portable communications innovator that deploys complete, operational 5G networks for defence, public safety, and critical industries.Apeiroon’s systems, running on RANsemi, are designed for high-performance, low-power operation in portable, field-deployable applications, including backpack-based communication systems for first responders, vehicle-mounted relay systems for mobile command and tactical operations, and compact connectivity solutions for private and temporary networks.By designing in RANsemi’s baseband SoC, Apeiroon benefits from a highly integrated platform that combines physical layer processing, acceleration, and system flexibility in a power-efficient footprint that supports both 4G and 5G operations within compact, field-deployable form factors.Apeiroon’s platforms are purpose-built for defence operations, emergency response, temporary event communications, and private industrial and commercial networks, with a focus on portability, resilience, and rapid field deployment.Peter Claydon, CEO of RANsemi, said, "Mission-critical communications place demanding requirements on performance, size, power, and flexibility. RNS802 was designed for these needs. Its use at the core of Apeiroon’s deployable tactical systems further validates our integrated baseband silicon approach for next-generation networks and demonstrates how it enables practical, deployable network solutions.”Gianluca Verin, CEO and Co-Founder of Apeiroon, said, "Tactical and mission-critical communications demand full operational independence — the ability to deploy a complete network anywhere, with no dependency on external infrastructure. Our Roadwave solution puts a full 4G and 5G network on any vehicle in minutes; and our backpack systems do the same for dismounted teams. RANsemi's RNS802 delivers the baseband performance and power efficiency to make that possible across form factors built for real field conditions. This partnership reflects our commitment to building on proven, trusted silicon from day one.”The collaboration reflects the growing demand for deployable, mission-critical network infrastructure, where compact, software-defined radio systems can be rapidly deployed to deliver secure and resilient wireless connectivity.RANsemi’s baseband SoCs support a wide range of small cell and private network applications, enabling partners to develop differentiated solutions across residential, commercial, industrial, and defence sectors.For more information, visit www.ransemi.com and www.apeiroon.com About RANsemiRANsemi Limited is the British wireless semiconductor company pioneering Open RAN-standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 6G, 5G, and 4G radio access networks (RANs). Headquartered in Bristol, UK, with global sales and support presence, RANsemi enables critical connectivity across industries worldwide, including Neutral Host, Private Networks, Defence & Security, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), and Small Cells.For more information, visit ransemi.com.About ApeiroonApeiroon designs and delivers portable, integrated 5G network modules for critical use cases in defense, public safety, and industry. Its Roadwave product line combines radio, core network, and mission-critical applications in a single compact form factor.Apeiroon builds on the legacy of its founders, who previously created Athonet, a pioneer in private mobile networks globally adopted by operators, enterprises, and public safety agencies. Where Athonet brought private 5G to buildings and campuses, Apeiroon takes it into the field.Learn more at: apeiroon.com.RANsemi Company ContactOliver DaviesVP Marketingoliver.davies@ransemi.com+44 7973 659 231Apeiroon Company ContactAline LoiseauChief Revenue Officeraline@apeiroon.com+33 6 45 99 40 39

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.