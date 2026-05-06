Antevia Networks and Ontix Partner to Unlock Roaming onto 5G Private Networks for MNO Subscribers Powered by MOCN

Companies work together in world-first initiative to change the economics of bridging private and public networks with Multi-Operator Core Network

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antevia Networks , the telecoms equipment vendor changing the economics of 5G private networks, and Ontix , a leading UK Neutral Host Operator, today announced a partnership to deploy Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology allowing private mobile networks to be complemented by MNO service over common radio infrastructure. The companies are combining Antevia’s RAN technology together with Ontix’ Neutral Host Service Gateway, Nexus, and Service Enablement Model, to make hybrid networks a commercial reality.The groundbreaking approach is designed to address challenges that have historically limited private network adoption, including deployment complexity, high costs and specialist integration requirements. Built to simplify installation and management, the platform combines cellular performance with operational simplicity comparable to enterprise Wi-Fi.Based on Antevia’s 5G Shift, MOCN leverages a cloud-based, virtualised RAN architecture built on O-RAN principles and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware. Its patented multiplexing and Shared Cell technologies enable multiple radios to operate as a single 5G cell, minimising handovers and reducing infrastructure requirements. In deployments to date, this has been as few as one-tenth of those required for Wi-Fi.The end-to-end private network is easy to design, fast to deploy and simple to operate, making enterprise-grade 5G accessible to SMEs and smaller venues for the first time For channel partners and system integrators, this opens up new markets and the ability to deliver IoT solutions for SMEs which would previously have been impossible to satisfy due to the traditional cost and complexity of 5G.What is MOCN?MOCN has been developed with a simple idea in mind, to use one set of indoor radios (the neutral host layer) which can serve multiple mobile operators at the same time. This allows MNOs to provide in-building coverage using the same shared equipment for all operators, rather than each having to install their own. At the same time, the same physical network can also support a private 5G network for the building or campus owner, which can be used for operational systems, IoT, security, automation, or critical communications.“In-building coverage has remained a stubborn problem for the mobile industry, and while solutions exist the economics of delivery has remained the blocker. In particular, the issue of “who pays?” for the network,” said Simon Cosgrove, CEO of Antevia Networks. “Our partnership with Ontix changes the economics, providing a clear path to solving the in-building challenge. MOCN-based neutral host means one shared radio layer for public and private networks resulting in fewer separate deployments and competing systems.”“For venues, campuses and enterprise environments, our approach creates a more practical route to high-performance indoor connectivity. One shared network layer can support public mobile access for visitors, staff and customers, while also enabling dedicated private 5G services for operational systems including IoT, security, automation, payments and critical communications.”, said Chris Newall, CEO of Ontix Ltd.About Antevia NetworksAntevia Networks design and develop 5G in-building Solutions for enterprises. Antevia Ltd was formed in March 2021 and is based in Reading, UK, with research and development teams in Vancouver, Canada. Antevia’s leadership team have significant experience in 2G, 3G and 4G in-building coverage and is using new Open-RAN based technology to pioneer a new class of in-building 5G coverage and capacity for enterprises.For more information, visit antevianetworks.comAbout OntixOntix is a next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service provider, disrupting the business model for delivering lightning-fast connectivity wherever it is needed. Ontix makes it cheaper, easier and quicker for mobile operators and wireless network providers to add next-generation wireless networks through its turnkey solutions. Ontix is transforming the entire process for wireless network densification by investing in shared small cell infrastructure – including connectivity – and licensing this to operators.

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