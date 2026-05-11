Spain’s First Regional Account Based Ticketing System Now Live Across 50% of Galicia’s Transport Network

MoBT being used to board a bus

Account-based ticketing platform powered by Masabi’s Justride advances regional rollout toward full deployment across more than 120 operators

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Masabi, the global leader in enterprise-grade SaaS fare collection for public transport, today announced that Spain’s first regional account-based ticketing (ABT) system, the Galician Mobility Platform 4.0 (MoBT), is now live across more than 50% of interurban transport services in Galicia, marking a major milestone in the rollout of a unified, regional fare collection system. It has been delivered in partnership with Plexus Tech for the Xunta de Galicia (the regional government of Galicia).Powered by Masabi’s Justride platform, the system is now live across 32 transport contracts, representing more than 50% of interurban transport services in Galicia, with a regional account-based ticketing back office enabling coverage across key metropolitan areas such as A Coruña and Pontevedra, as well as regional corridors including Ferrol–Ourense, Ferrol–Vigo, Lugo–Vigo, and A Coruña–Lugo. As deployment progresses, the platform will continue to expand, ultimately bringing together more than 120 operators under a single, unified fare collection system.At the core of MoBT is a regional account-based ticketing back-office platform, which enables passengers to plan, pay, and travel using their mobile phones. The system eliminates the need for cash or physical tickets, allowing users to manage a virtual wallet, purchase and validate tickets, and access multimodal journey planning through a single app. The platform provides a scalable foundation for future enhancements, including additional payment methods such as open payments.“Reaching over 50% of Galicia’s interurban transport network is a significant milestone and demonstrates the strength of a regional, account-based approach to fare collection,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “By bringing multiple contracts together on a single platform, the Xunta de Galicia is making travel simpler for passengers while building a scalable foundation for the future. Together with the Xunta and Plexus, we are delivering a modern mobility system that can continue to evolve as the region’s needs grow.”The Galicia deployment highlights a growing momentum behind regional, account-based ticketing as transport authorities look to modernise their fare collection systems, improve accessibility, and encourage greater use of public transport with the deployment of digital-first solutions. Masabi has unparalleled global expertise in operating fare collection under this model, including the award-winning EZFare system in the US which covers 19 operators across 6 states and continues to grow.About MasabiMasabi is bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transit agencies and authorities of all sizes around the globe. This enables the delivery of the latest fare payment innovations quickly, using a platform that is constantly updating and adding new features. Not only does this improve the journey experience for passengers, but it helps agencies keep up with the pace of technology change while reducing the total cost of fare collection. Justride, named Ticketing Technology of the Year 2019, 2020, and 2026 is used by more than 200 public transit agencies and operators of all sizes across 4 continents.

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