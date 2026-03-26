Antevia Networks Joins O-RAN ALLIANCE to Advance Open Standards for Enterprise 5G Private Networks

Private network innovator strengthens commitment to development of open, interoperable, and simplified enterprise cellular deployments

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antevia Networks , the telecoms equipment vendor changing the economics of 5G private networks, today announced that it has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, the world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, research & academic institutions as well as governmental agencies, operating or interested in Radio Access Networks (RAN). Working within the alliance Antevia will support the development of O-RAN specifications and standards to support ease of deployment and management for 5G Private Networks.The move reflects growing industry momentum toward open, disaggregated and software-driven RAN architectures designed to accelerate innovation and broaden adoption of private 5G across enterprise environments. Through its participation in the alliance, Antevia will contribute to the ongoing development of O-RAN specifications and standards aimed at improving interoperability, flexibility and ease of deployment for enterprise cellular networks.Antevia’s O-RAN-based 5G Shift solution is designed to address challenges that have historically limited private network adoption, including deployment complexity, high costs and specialist integration requirements. Built to simplify installation and management, the platform combines cellular performance with operational simplicity comparable to enterprise Wi-Fi.“The mobile industry neatly illustrates the power of industry associations, working together to design and develop standards and specifications for technology which ensures interoperability between vendors,” said Simon Cosgrove, CEO of Antevia Networks. “The O-RAN ALLIANCE has been at the forefront of radio development, and we are delighted to have become a member and look forward to collaborating to drive innovation and adoption of 5G Private Networks.”Antevia’s 5G Shift leverages a cloud-based, virtualised RAN architecture built on O-RAN principles and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware. Its patented multiplexing and Shared Cell technologies enable multiple radios to operate as a single 5G cell, minimising handovers and reducing infrastructure requirements. In deployments to date, this has been as few as one-tenth of those required for Wi-Fi.The end-to-end private network is easy to design, fast to deploy and simple to operate, making enterprise-grade 5G accessible to SMEs and smaller venues for the first time For channel partners and system integrators, this opens up new markets and the ability to deliver IoT solutions for SMEs which would previously have been impossible to satisfy due to the traditional cost and complexity of 5G.About Antevia NetworksAntevia Networks design and develop 5G in-building Solutions for enterprises. Antevia Ltd was formed in March 2021 and is based in Reading, UK, with research and development teams in Vancouver, Canada. Antevia’s leadership team have significant experience in 2G, 3G and 4G in-building coverage and is using new Open-RAN based technology to pioneer a new class of in-building 5G coverage and capacity for enterprises.For more information, visit antevianetworks.com

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