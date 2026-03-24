Priority Moving Services Expands Support for Portland-Area Moves From Hillsboro Base

Local moving company increases capacity and services for residential and commercial moves across the greater Portland metro region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Moving Services, a locally owned and operated moving company based in Hillsboro, has expanded its capabilities to better support residential and commercial customers throughout the greater Portland metropolitan area.From its Hillsboro hub, the company is increasing truck availability, crew capacity, and route coverage to handle a higher volume of local moves throughout Portland and surrounding communities. As trusted movers just outside of Portland , Priority Moving Services focuses on serving customers who are relocating within the metro area, including moves to and from apartments, single-family homes, townhomes, offices, and small businesses.The expanded support includes flexible scheduling for evenings and weekends, tailored packing and unpacking options, and a greater emphasis on careful handling of furniture, appliances, and specialty items. Customers looking for reliable moving companies near Portland, OR, can book full-service moves or labor-only services for loading, unloading, and in-home rearranging.Priority Moving Services also places a strong emphasis on transparent pricing and clear communication throughout the moving process. Crews are trained to work efficiently while minimizing disruption to customers’ homes, buildings, and neighborhoods, supporting both short-distance city moves and relocations between Portland, Hillsboro, Beaverton, and nearby communities.By expanding operations from its Hillsboro base, the company aims to provide Portland-area residents and businesses with a dependable, experienced moving company that is familiar with local traffic patterns, building access requirements, and neighborhood regulations. The company’s service area includes much of Washington and Multnomah counties and other nearby parts of the metro region.Priority Moving Services encourages customers planning a move in the coming months to schedule as early as possible to secure preferred dates and service levels.About Priority Moving Services: Priority Moving Services is a locally owned moving company based in Hillsboro, Oregon, serving residential and commercial customers across the greater Portland metropolitan area. The company provides local moving, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, and in-home moving assistance for apartments, houses, condos, townhomes, and offices.Built on principles of reliability, careful handling, and clear communication, Priority Moving Services employs trained crews and maintains well-equipped trucks to help customers complete their moves safely and efficiently. The company focuses on transparent pricing, punctual service, and a customer-centered approach for moves throughout Portland, Hillsboro, Beaverton, and surrounding communities.

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