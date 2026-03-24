Hannover House marks return to physical product lines

UNHOLY SONG will be one of the first DVD and BluRay releases from Hannover House under its renewed commitment to physical formats.

Long established indie media distributor - HANNOVER HOUSE - announces return to releasing physical DVD, BluRay and CD format products.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

Despite the general market trend towards streaming, we have seen strong DVD and BluRay collectability for films appealing to families, westerns and horror fans.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, AR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s been nearly eight years since indie distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) released physical DVD or BluRay copies of its feature films. But beginning this June, the company plans a robust return to supporting the collectible, physical disc formats.Initially, Hannover House will release two titles onto standard DVD, two titles onto BluRay and one title as a Motion Picture Soundtrack CD. While the items will be made available to major retailers (including Walmart, Target and Best Buy), the primary market is expected to be specialty direct mail retailers, including Amazon.com and BN.com.“The North American home media market has shown continued and renewed consumer support for certain product categories,” said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. “Despite the general market trend towards streaming, we have seen strong DVD and BluRay collectability for films appealing to families, westerns and horror fans. For this sort of movie, the physical release formats are commercially viable.”Hannover House released over 450 titles to the home video market between the years 2003 and 2018, when the physical product lines were discontinued.“We were grateful for the support of major retailers, such as Walmart,” said Parkinson. “But the sell-through rates for most DVD and BluRay releases had declined by 2018 to the point that we were losing money on manufacturing and freight. As consumers moved towards the convenience of direct-to-home streaming, the sell-through demand for non-blockbuster DVDs collapsed. However, as has often proven the case with evolving media platforms, the DVD and BluRay markets have since returned, especially for certain collectible film categories,” he concluded.“WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse” will hit retail in July in three formats: DVD, BluRay and Motion Picture Soundtrack CD. The family-appeal feature was inspired by the #1 worldwide hit song, “Wildfire” by Michael Martin Murphey – and features a new version of this classic song, along with over 60-minutes of original music.“UNHOLY SONG” is an indie horror-thriller that has built up a cult following since it’s original theatrical release in February 2025. The title will be available in both DVD and BluRay formats in June.“We are confident that these physical formats can be financially successful for Hannover House,” said Parkinson. “Many of the titles that lost money for us in the past were from titles that did not merit a 30,000 unit placement at Walmart. By focusing our marketing to specialty retail outlets, we can be confident of profitability for these items.”Hannover House was established in 1993 as a book publishing company, and expanded into DVD and VHS products in 2002. The company has had three #1 best selling book titles, and multiple RIAA gold and platinum certified DVD hit releases. The company will continue to market its titles via the various streaming / V.O.D. formats, but will also look for physical goods revenues on future, selected titles.

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