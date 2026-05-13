Hannover & Hemdale Strikes on Day One at Cannes with Purchase of “SINATRA! ETERNITY” for North America

The late, great Michael Madsen portrays a journalist conducting the last interview with Frank Sinatra. American actor Rico Simonini delivers a powerful and nuanced performance as Frank Sinatra in the dramatic biopic, SINATRA! ETERNITY. Rico Simonini (as Frank Sinatra) and Emily Elicia Low (as Ava Gardner) in the historic biopic, SINATRA! Eternity.

U.S. based distributor Hannover House acquires film distribution rights to new feature drama based on a journalist's final interview with Frank Sinatra.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

Sinatra! Eternity presents an insightful look at one of the world’s best-known celebrities. We believe the film has theatrical potential and wide appeal as a streaming release.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

CANNES, PROVENCE, FRANCE, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hemdale Film Corporation, the multi-Oscar winning indie studio that was recently resurrected by Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) has made a day-one acquisition at Cannes with the purchase of North American rights to the indie drama, Sinatra! Eternity. The celebrity-themed feature is represented by Crisis Cinema of Greece, and stars Michael Madsen as Harry Cohn, a journalist interviewing an aging Frank Sinatra as he reminisces on his life and career. American actor Rico Simonini portrays Frank Sinatra with Eric Roberts, Lukas Haas and Harry Dean Stanton in memorable cameo roles. The film was directed by Giorgos Papatheodorou and Michael Oblowitz and produced by Rico Simonini."Sinatra! Eternity presents an insightful look at one of the world’s best-known celebrities,” said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hemdale Films and Hannover House. “We believe the film has theatrical potential and wide appeal as a streaming release.”Hemdale and Hannover will release the film to theatres in key USA and Canadian markets in October, with a streaming launch tentatively set for December. Hemdale and Hannover House are seeking to buy up to ten additional films during the Cannes market, in addition to the many thousands of titles that will be offered on a non-exclusive basis through the company’s streaming service, “MyFlix,” launching later this year.Cannes Market screenings for Sinatra! Eternity will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at 15:30 and 17:30 at the Eden Hotel & Spa theatre (133 rue d’Antibes). Principal cast members including Rico Simonini and Eric Roberts will be present at the evening red carpet screening. A limited number of invitations will be made available to the public and non-registrants for the 17:30 screening. Press and media professionals are also encouraged to attend. Invitations will be allocated on a first-come basis, by sending an email request to: 374.Alessandra@gmail.com.For More Information Contact:ALESSANDRA DI CATERINO, +1-332-271-0217 / 374.Alessandra@gmail.comor NICOLE GOESSERINGER MUJ, Kultura PR International / 310-804-0964 /nicolekultura@gmail.com

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