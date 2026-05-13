Hannover & Hemdale Strikes on Day One at Cannes with Purchase of “SINATRA! ETERNITY” for North America
The late, great Michael Madsen portrays a journalist conducting the last interview with Frank Sinatra.
American actor Rico Simonini delivers a powerful and nuanced performance as Frank Sinatra in the dramatic biopic, SINATRA! ETERNITY.
U.S. based distributor Hannover House acquires film distribution rights to new feature drama based on a journalist's final interview with Frank Sinatra.
Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)
"Sinatra! Eternity presents an insightful look at one of the world’s best-known celebrities,” said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hemdale Films and Hannover House. “We believe the film has theatrical potential and wide appeal as a streaming release.”
Hemdale and Hannover will release the film to theatres in key USA and Canadian markets in October, with a streaming launch tentatively set for December. Hemdale and Hannover House are seeking to buy up to ten additional films during the Cannes market, in addition to the many thousands of titles that will be offered on a non-exclusive basis through the company’s streaming service, “MyFlix,” launching later this year.
Cannes Market screenings for Sinatra! Eternity will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at 15:30 and 17:30 at the Eden Hotel & Spa theatre (133 rue d’Antibes). Principal cast members including Rico Simonini and Eric Roberts will be present at the evening red carpet screening. A limited number of invitations will be made available to the public and non-registrants for the 17:30 screening. Press and media professionals are also encouraged to attend. Invitations will be allocated on a first-come basis, by sending an email request to: 374.Alessandra@gmail.com.
For More Information Contact:
ALESSANDRA DI CATERINO, +1-332-271-0217 / 374.Alessandra@gmail.com
or NICOLE GOESSERINGER MUJ, Kultura PR International / 310-804-0964 /
nicolekultura@gmail.com
ERIC PARKINSON
Hannover House / MyFlix
+1 818-481-5277
email us here
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