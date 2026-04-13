Hannover House sets ambitious production slate for launch at Cannes Festival

INDIAN TERRITORY, TEMPUS PORTA and NATIVE FABLES are among seven new productions being launched at Cannes by Hannover House, Inc. SIREN OF THE WOOD is a short film from the Native Fables collection from Hannover House. The short film is in official competition at Cannes, 2026. TEMPUS PORTA is an ambitious, action-adventure feature from Hannover House and the Hemdale Film Corp. banner.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

Cannes is the world’s most respected festival and film market. We are excited to present these commercial projects and we expect to close quite a few distribution agreements.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

CANNES, AR, FRANCE, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following news of a credit-enhanced production facility, indie producer and distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) will announce an ambitious slate of original feature films next month at the Cannes Film Festival. Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson and Production Manager Alessandra Di Caterino will be meeting with major buyers to present the company’s slate of seven current and upcoming productions.“This is the next, exciting step for Hannover House, now that we have access to production funding for our films,” said Eric Parkinson. “Cannes is the world’s most respected festival and film market, and is the mecca for all of the world’s top distributors and film buyers. We are excited to present them with the details of these commercial projects and we expect to close quite a few distribution agreements,” he concluded.Leading the pack for Hannover House and the Hemdale Film Corp. releasing label is the $22-million action-adventure feature, TEMPUS PORTA. The film combines elements of “Stargate” with “Indiana Jones” and will be Hannover’s most ambitious, commercial production to date. Four major stars are expected to fill the principal roles, with production planned for September and October this year. Hannover House is targeting a summer, 2027 wide theatrical release, including IMAX locations. TEMPUS PORTA was written and directed by Eric Parkinson.INDIAN TERRITORY is a period-western set in the weeks preceding the 1889 “Oklahoma Land Rush” that took over 90-million acres of land away from the native tribes. Featuring two Oscar winning actors, the film tells the story of the U.S. Marshals and tribal leaders in their fight to honor the treated that created the Indian Territory. Filming is expected to be completed by July from director Eric Parkinson, with a USA Theatrical launch preceding a streaming launch in January, 2027.Filming is now completed for the NATIVE FABLES feature anthology, consisting of five short films from Cherokee director Christopher Coursey. One segment, “Siren of the Wood” is in official competition this year at Cannes, and has already reached Semifinalist status in the Cannes Indie Shorts Awards. The collection – led by the ambitious TRAIL OF TEARS: THE HYMN, will be released in October and promoted through emails, social media and publicity outreach from more than two dozen major Native American tribes.THE MEAT MAN is a period thriller from writer-director Jack Dexter, scheduled to shoot in Oklahoma this fall. Inspired by the true story of unsolved murders in the 1960’s, the film targets the horror market with a new twist on grocery delivery services. Two horror film icons are expected for the principal cast.MODERN ANTIQUITIES is a feel-good, family drama about an 18-year-old Native American boy who accidentally stumbles into the multi-million-dollar world of rare philatelic and postage stamps. Filming is planned for April, 2027, primarily in Oklahoma, from a screenplay by Eric Parkinson. Release details for 2027 are still in motion.I PIANI MIGLIORI is a contemporary suspense thriller about an insurance investigator’s unintended war against a Sicilian crime mob. Set in Catania, Sicily and Malta, Hannover House plans to shoot the film in Summer, 2027 and is targeting two, top-tier international stars. Screenplay by Pietro Armani.Last, but not least, the ambitious AI and CGI animated feature, MOTHER GOOSE: JOURNEY TO UTOPIA, is set for release in September, 2027. Hannover House has secured three Oscar-winning actors to provide voice talent for the film, which features well-known childhood characters in a contemporary adventure. The film targets the massive market for family-appeal, animated movies of the sort that have dominated the worldwide box office charts. Screenplay by Mike Snyder.From 2004 until 2018, Hannover House was operating primarily as a DVD distributor in North America, handling independent movies from third-party production companies. As the consumer market moved away from physical DVD and Bluray sales (in favor of direct-to-home streaming options), Hannover refocused its attentions towards the creation and production of original films targeted to appeal to streaming audiences. The company’s first original feature production was WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse. That film was released to theatres last September, and enjoyed a 60-day streaming exclusive on Fandango at Home, before hitting wide streaming release in January of this year. Wildfire was produced and directed by Eric Parkinson from a screenplay by Parkinson and Mike Snyder. Principal cast members include “Yellowstone” native star Mo Brings Plenty, “Highlander” series star Adrian Paul, music legend Michael Martin Murphey and a touching and final screen performance from the late Anne Heche. The principal lead role of the young girl was played by Chevel Shepherd, winner of NBC’s “The Voice” competition. The production of Wildfire was financed by Hannover House and private investors including Keith Blasingame, Dan Scholefield, Morten Stisen, Jon Cheng, Suzanne Holmquist and Dr. Yoojin Lee Williams.The Hannover House production slate – including titles designated for the Hemdale Fiilm Corp. banner – will be promoted and advertised to international buyers next month at the Cannes Film Festival and Marche du Film in Cannes, France.For more information, contact: ERIC PARKINSON, 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

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