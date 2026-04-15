Launch Details and Principal Management Team for Hannover House MyFlix Streaming Service to be announced at Cannes
Hannover House believes its new MYFLIX Streaming Service has the services and panache' to become a major brand name.
MYFLIX - a new entertainment streaming service for USA and Canada to be announced at Cannes market in mid-May.
Launch details of the MyFlix service will include ads in major entertainment trade industry publications and websites. Hannover House reports that over forty separate program suppliers have already agreed to make titles available through MyFlix, collectively representing over 15,000 films.
“Now that the streaming industry has matured into distinct services, we felt that it was the ideal time for the launch of MyFlix,” said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House. “Consumers enjoy access to thousands of movies with no monthly fee, and our option to upload titles gives MyFlix a bit of a YouTube feel. We think we’ve conquered the best of both business models,” he concluded.
Hannover House and MyFlix will be attending the Cannes Film Festival and Marche du Film in Cannes, France next month, held from May 12 – 23.
For more information, contact: ERIC PARKINSON, CEO
Hannover House, Inc. / 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com
ERIC PARKINSON
Hannover House / MyFlix
+1 818-481-5277
email us here
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