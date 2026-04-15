Launch Details and Principal Management Team for Hannover House MyFlix Streaming Service to be announced at Cannes

Hannover House believes its new MYFLIX Streaming Service has the services and panache' to become a major brand name. MyFlix was the brainchild of Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson - and is designed to deliver consumers the best of "free" streaming as well as the convenience of uploading capabilities.

MYFLIX - a new entertainment streaming service for USA and Canada to be announced at Cannes market in mid-May.

Consumers enjoy access to thousands of movies with no monthly fee, and our option to upload titles gives MyFlix a bit of a YouTube feel. We think we’ve conquered the best of both business models” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

CANNES, COTE' D'AZUR, FRANCE, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannover House, Inc., (OTC: HHSE), the 34-year-old USA indie media company, will unveil its principal management team and launch details for the MyFlix streaming service at the Cannes Film Festival next month. MyFlix has been described as a fusion of the TUBI advertising-supported service, with the interactivity and consumer uploading capabilities of YOUTUBE . Hannover House has spent nearly ten years in the development of the MyFlix service, as the company has evaluated the marketplace and the business models of other major streamers to determine the best opportunities.Launch details of the MyFlix service will include ads in major entertainment trade industry publications and websites. Hannover House reports that over forty separate program suppliers have already agreed to make titles available through MyFlix, collectively representing over 15,000 films.“Now that the streaming industry has matured into distinct services, we felt that it was the ideal time for the launch of MyFlix,” said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House. “Consumers enjoy access to thousands of movies with no monthly fee, and our option to upload titles gives MyFlix a bit of a YouTube feel. We think we’ve conquered the best of both business models,” he concluded.Hannover House and MyFlix will be attending the Cannes Film Festival and Marche du Film in Cannes, France next month, held from May 12 – 23.For more information, contact: ERIC PARKINSON, CEOHannover House, Inc. / 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

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