Switzerland Remove Niels Troost from Sanctions

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, March 20, 2026, Swiss authorities removed Niels Troost from their sanctions list. This action follows the decision of the European Union to remove Mr. Troost from its sanctions regime, as reflected in the relevant official publications.Taken together, these developments indicate that the basis for Mr. Troost’s designation has been reassessed by the competent authorities.Marc Gilliéron and Marc Hassberger of Chabrier Avocats in Geneva, Switzerland stated: “The fact that the Swiss authorities acted after the European Union lifted its designation of Mr. Troost is welcome. As stated by legal counsel, our client had cooperated fully with the Swiss authorities and provided information prior to the designation which, in our view, demonstrated that such measures would be without merit. We note that the Swiss designation followed the EU listing.”Mr. Troost has consistently maintained that his designation was unfounded. Commenting on the decision, Mr. Troost stated: “Today’s decision by the Swiss authorities confirms, in my view, that my designation was not justified,” adding that he had “consistently maintained [his] position and fully cooperated with the relevant authorities.”According to public records relating to the case, Mr. Troost has sought to challenge the measures imposed on him through the appropriate legal and administrative channels.It is now anticipated that the government of the United Kingdom will review Mr. Troost’s designation in light of the decisions taken by the European Union and Switzerland. Any such decision would be made by the competent UK authorities in accordance with applicable legal procedures.---Niels Troost v Council EU Case T-91/25: Action brought on 7 February 2025Chabrier Avocats SARue du Rhône 40 case postale 1363, 1211 Genève 1AttorneysMarc Gilliéron and Marc Hassberger

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