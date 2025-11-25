Former SFO Investigator joins Blue Square Global

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Keene, a fraud investigator with a background in anti-money laundering, fraud, and corruption cases, has joined Blue Square Global. His arrival adds further depth to the Mayfair-based firm’s in-house investigations team, led by CEO Damian Ozenbrook, which, brings together experience from business, government, the military and law enforcement. Keene will focus on fraud investigations and asset tracing assignments, drawing on a long career across UK law enforcement and government agencies. The move is particularly noteworthy given Keene’s former position as a Senior Fraud Investigator at the Serious Fraud Office. The SFO’s decade-long probe into ENRC, which was ultimately abandoned in 2023 for lack of admissible evidence, has since been heavily scrutinised in court and in the press. The High Court previously criticised aspects of the SFO’s conduct, including what it called “bad-faith opportunism,” and the agency has disclosed that the investigation cost £27m in internal expenditure and prompted the setting-aside of £237.7m against ENRC’s civil claims. According to recent reporting by The Guardian, Blue Square Global was among several private intelligence firms, including Black Cube and Diligence, that carried out work connected to the wider dispute. Keene’s appointment therefore represents a notable addition for a company that has previously been linked to some of the UK’s most contentious and high-profile corporate disputes.

