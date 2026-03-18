Niels Troost Removal from Sanctions List

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EU Council Removes Niels Troost from Russia Sanctions ListFollowing the European Union’s renewal of its Russia-related sanctions regime on 14 March 2026, the EU Council has removed Niels Troost from the EU sanctions list as part of its periodic review process, under the case (EU) 269/2014.Mr. Troost had previously been designated under the EU’s restrictive measures adopted in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. His removal was confirmed during the Council’s regular six-month review of the sanctions framework.According to public reporting, the decision followed a reassessment of the applicable listing criteria under the EU sanctions regime.Mr. Troost had challenged his designation before the EU General Court in proceedings titled Niels Troost v Council (Case T-91/25: Action brought on 7 February 2025).Commenting on the development, James Willn, legal representative for Mr. Troost, provided the following statement:“On 14 March 2026, the European Union removed Mr. Troost from its sanctions list. This decision confirms that his designation should not have happened. Mr. Troost has consistently challenged his listing in the Niels Troost v Council proceedings and has maintained his innocence throughout.In light of the EU’s decision, we call on the governments of the United Kingdom and Switzerland to review Mr. Troost’s designations under their respective regimes and to reach the same conclusion. There are no lawful grounds or credible evidence to justify maintaining sanctions against him.Mr. Troost has spent nearly two years challenging a designation that should never have been imposed. Justice delayed is justice denied, and it is now time for the remaining authorities to correct the position.”________________________________________Notes to Editors• The European Union renewed its Russia-related sanctions regime on 14 March 2026.• The EU Council reviews sanctions listings on a periodic basis.• Mr. Troost initiated legal proceedings before the EU General Court in relation to his designation.________________________________________Media Contactcontact@helveticpublicrelations.chLaw Firm ContactReed Smith LLP25th Floor, East Entrance, Index Tower, Dubai International Financial Centre, PO Box 506548Dubai, UAE+971 4 709 6300

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