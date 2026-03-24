Nearly $6 Million Awarded for Outdoor Recreation Projects

Published on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announce over $5.7 million in matching Outdoor Recreation Grants to 15 municipalities for projects including new playgrounds, splash pads, pickleball courts, outdoor fitness stations, shared use paths, and various site improvements.

The “rec grant” program is DEM’s most popular, receiving 50 applications this grant cycle, seeking nearly five times the available funding. This grant round is funded through the 2024 Green Bond and 2016 Green Economy Bond, which were approved by the majority of Rhode Island voters. The program has awarded over 582 grants totaling more than $96 million since 1988, benefiting all 39 communities statewide.

“DEM’s stewardship of this very popular matching grant program continues to increase opportunities for Rhode Islanders to get outdoors and recreate, which improves mental well-being, public health, and quality of life," said Governor Dan McKee. “Green spaces, playgrounds, sports fields, and other recreational assets anchor communities and provide a sense of identity.”

“Our local recreation grant program is one of most effective investments DEM makes from funds from the 2024 Green Bond and previous bonds that are always overwhelmingly supported by voters across the State. This grant program has funded new and improved playgrounds, ballfields, athletic facilities, and hiking trails in our neighborhoods in every city and town in Rhode Island. Getting outside, having fun, and connecting with nature give us all a chance to take a time out, enjoy some quiet, and support healthy lifestyles,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “This latest round, like many before it, was highly competitive, with strong interest from municipalities statewide. The projects funded this round will make a big difference to the quality of life in these communities. We look forward to working with all the selected applicants to make these projects a reality.”

The Rhode Island Recreation Resources Review Committee evaluated applications using the Open Project Selection Process. Grants require a community match and range from $100,000 to 500,000. Funding is available in three categories: small development grants (up to $125,000), large development grants (up to $500,000), and acquisition grants for permanent outdoor recreation properties (up to $500,000).

Small development grant awardees:

Coventry: $122,283 for the Paine Field Playground renovation project – replacing an outdated community playground with modern, safe and ADA compliant features.

East Greenwich: $125,000 for the Eldridge Park accessible community space and restoration project – transforming a historic town landmark into a vibrant, accessible community gathering space including fountain restoration, shade structures and trees, accessibility improvements, seating and historical signage.

New Shoreham: $100,000 for the Block Island Pickleball Court project – new pickleball courts with native plantings and rain garden.

Acquisition and large development grant awardees:

Barrington: $500,000 for the Kids Kove Playground renovation and community wellness project – modernized inclusive playground with safety surfacing, accessible walkways, shade pavilion, outdoor fitness equipment and trail.

Burrillville: $500,000 for the Meteck Site acquisition – acquiring a 37-acre brownfields site for the future Mapleville Community Multiuse Park and recreational hub.

Central Falls: $156,208 for additional features to support the Jenks Park amphitheater project.

Glocester: $500,000 for Glocester Memorial Park improvements – upgrades include new pickleball courts, paved walking trail, and restriping existing tennis courts.

Lincoln: $500,000 for the Manville Park splash pad – new splash pad, lighting, and fencing.

Newport: $500,000 for John Chafee Boulevard Recreation Area development – new splash pad, shade structure, ADA restroom, and walkways.

North Kingstown: $500,000 for Wilson Park improvements – new restroom, renovated outdoor fitness stations, expanded parking, accessible walkways, and shade trees.

North Smithfield: $500,000 for Pacheco Park improvements – modernized ADA playground, walking path, new driveway entrance and expanded parking.

Pawtucket: $500,000 for a new splash pad as part of the Veterans Park pool redevelopment project.

Portsmouth: $155,761 for the Portsmouth Senior Living Outdoor Fitness Facility – new accessible outdoor fitness equipment, instructional signage, surfacing, and shade structure.

Providence: $200,000 for the Manton Avenue shared use path acquisition – acquiring portions of four parcels for a future continuous shared use along Manton Ave from Aleppo Street to Westminster Street.

Providence: $500,000 for the Manton Avenue shared use path development – final design and construction of 1,600-foot shared use path along northern bank of the Woonasquatucket River between San Souci Drive and Aleppo Street, along the edge of Atlantic Mills.

Warren: $434,100 for Veterans Field improvements – new athletic field lighting, ADA accessible bleachers and paths, trees, and signage.

DEM’s Green Space programs, which include outdoor recreation, local open space, and recreational trails, support land conservation, recreational land acquisition and development, and trail development across Rhode Island. Outdoor recreation generates $2.4 billion in consumer spending and supports 24,000 local jobs, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.