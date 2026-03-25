Allen Kopelman, NPSOne launch webinar series for business owners

Allen Kopelman Reduce processing costs, complexity with NPSONE NPSOne weekly webinar series

Educational program focuses on payments, smart invoicing and financial technology strategy

The focus is on helping businesses work smarter, not harder. We’re covering the technologies and strategies that directly impact time, value and cash flow.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Kopelman, co-founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems (NPS), has today launched a weekly webinar series designed to help business owners better understand payment systems, financial technology and growth strategy.

Headquartered in South Florida, Nationwide Payment Systems has spent more than two decades helping businesses implement scalable, compliant and cost-efficient payment systems. Under Kopelman’s leadership, the company continues to expand its role as both a technology provider and a strategic advisor in the payments industry.

The webinar series builds on Kopelman’s broader mission to educate the market through his podcast, B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast, and consultancy at Nationwide Payment Systems.

“Our goal is simple: to give business owners clarity, control and confidence in how they manage payments,” Kopelman said. “Most business owners don’t need another sales pitch. They need education.”

Weekly curated topics

Beginning March 25, 2026, the series will present weekly sessions on issues that are top of mind among business owners, from credit card processing strategy, ACH optimization, chargeback reduction, POS systems and regulatory compliance to payment advisory insights.

Each session will be hosted live and recorded, giving business owners flexible access to an extensive library of educational resources. Topics will evolve weekly and include deep dives into real-world payment infrastructure, emerging technologies and strategies designed to help businesses operate more efficiently and improve cash flow.

By and for business owners

The webinar series is designed for business owners, CFOs, entrepreneurs, multi-location operators and professionals seeking to better understand how payment systems impact profitability and operations.

In addition to the webinars, participants will have access to the NPSONE SKOOL community, a free online group where members can review sessions, ask questions and connect with other business owners navigating similar challenges.

“The focus is on helping businesses work smarter, not harder,” Kopelman said. “We’re covering the technologies and strategies that directly impact time, value and cash flow.”

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems (NPS) is a U.S.-based payments and commerce technology company providing modern payment infrastructure for growing businesses. Through its NPSONE platform, NPS supports card payments, ACH transfers, digital wallets, smart invoicing, accounts receivable automation, POS systems and embedded and white-label payment solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, NPS serves businesses across the United States.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast is sponsored by Nationwide Payment Systems and powered by its all-in-one payment platform, NPSONE. Founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, the podcast explores topics shaping the future of business and features insights from entrepreneurs, executives and industry leaders.

Media Contact:

Allen Kopelman

Co-founder and CEO

Nationwide Payment Systems

Phone: 866-677-2265

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